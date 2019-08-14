Yankees defeat Orioles for 16th straight time

The Yankees were leading by two runs against the Orioles in the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday afternoon with the bases loaded and two outs. Rookie Mike Ford, a lefthander hitter batting .159, was due up against lefthander Richard Bleier.

Manager Aaron Boone could have gone for the jugular and inserted American League batting leader DJ LeMahieu as a righthanded pinch hitter. Perhaps against a better foe he would have.

But these are the Orioles, the team the Yankees have dominated in record fashion. No drastic measures are needed.

And, of course, Ford walked up to the plate and lined a first-pitch, two-run single to left to give the Yankees a four-run cushion. Those were two very important runs in an eventual 6-5 victory.

Fans of mostly non-competitive matchups and mostly Yankees victories will be sad to know the Yankees are done with the Orioles after winning 17 of 19 in the season series, including the final 16.

The competitive portion of the Yankees’ schedule resumes on Thursday when they host the Indians on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series before a road trip that will take them to Oakland, Dodger Stadium and Seattle.

The final Yankees-Orioles season series numbers are staggering. The Yankees hadn’t beaten an opponent 17 times since they went 17-5 vs. the Kansas City A’s in 1959. They became the eighth team to win at least 17 times in a 19-game season series.

Wednesday’s victory was powered by Gary Sanchez’s three-run home run to Monument Park in the first inning. The Yankees hit 61 homers in the season series, the most ever by a team vs. one opponent, and that’s after hitting only one each in the final two games.

J.A. Happ (10-7) allowed two runs in five innings for the victory.

The Orioles took a 1-0 lead in the first on Jonathan Villar’s RBI single. The Yankees tied it in the bottom half against Dylan Bundy (5-13) on Didi Gregorius’ run-scoring single and went ahead 4-1 on Sanchez’s 26th home run.

Pedro Severino had an RBI single in the third to make it 4-2. The Yankees didn’t have a hit between Sanchez’s first-inning homer and Sanchez’s rally-starting two-out single in the sixth. Ford’s two-run single three batters later gave the Yankees a 6-2 lead.

The Orioles rallied with three in the seventh. Renato Nunez (5-for-5) had a two-run double off Luis Cessa and Villar’s RBI double off Adam Ottavino made it a 6-5 game.

But no worries. Zack Britton worked around a leadoff walk in a scoreless eighth. Aroldis Chapman allowed a two-out single to Nunez in the ninth, but struck out Villar to end it for his AL-leading 33rd save.