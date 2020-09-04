Yankees beat Orioles in nine innings in Game 1

BALTIMORE — Yankees-Orioles series of late have generally been as competitive as Reagan-Mondale. So this particular series in the Charm City, from the Yankees’ standpoint, could not have been better timed.

The Yankees, who have absorbed their share of gut punches in the last two weeks as their bullpen has suffered implosion after implosion, got their version of baseball comfort food Friday — a series against the Orioles, a team they entered the night having beaten 18 straight games overall and 17 straight times at Camden Yards.

So much for that.

In Game 1 of their doubleheader, it was simply a case of recent history repeating itself as the Yankees found themselves in an extra-innings dogfight.

Miguel Andujar and Clint Frazier contributed RBI singles in the top of the ninth to give the Yankees a hard-fought 6-5 victory over the Orioles, who had been their personal punching bags. Under the 2020 extra-innings rule, reliever Jonathan Holder started the inning at second base because the Yankees had lost the DH, and he scored the tiebreaking run.

“That was awesome,’’ Yankees starter Michael King said with a smile. “It’s obviously fun for us. I’d love to be in that situation.”

The Orioles got a run in the bottom of the ninth when Renato Nunez hit into a double play with runners on first and third. Chad Green then got a flyout to end it.

Said Aaron Boone: “Did a lot of things a little unconventional today, but really good to go out and grab that first one . . . I’ve been saying, it has not been easy for us. Proud of the guys for continuing to grind away.”

After Aroldis Chapman, coming off a blown save Thursday against the Mets (who also got him with a walk-off homer Aug. 28), stranded a runner at second in the bottom of the seventh, the game headed to extra innings.

Gary Sanchez, who made the final out of the seventh, started at second in the eighth and went to third on a passed ball. Mike Tauchman walked, but Thairo Estrada lined softly to short and pinch hitter Aaron Hicks bounced into a double play.

Holder then escaped a man-on-third, one-out jam in the bottom of the eighth.

Game 1 in many ways was additional frustration for a team that had lost 10 of its last 14 games, blowing numerous late leads in the process.

Ben Heller, who took over for King with a 4-3 lead to start the fifth, served up a solo homer by Nunez that tied it at 4-4. It was the 14th homer allowed by the bullpen in the last 13 games.

After Zack Britton got out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the bottom of the sixth — Anthony Santander fouled out to first and Jose Iglesias grounded into a forceout — the Yankees looked as if they might push one across in the seventh when Luke Voit and Brett Gardner opened with singles, but Hunter Harvey retired three straight.

Five pitches into the bottom of the first, Cedric Mullins crushed a 2-and-2 fastball to right-center for the Orioles’ first leadoff homer of the season.

Sanchez tied it with two outs in the second, rocketing a first-pitch fastball to left for his seventh homer. To that point, of Sanchez’s 13 hits, eight had gone for extra bases (seven homers and a double).

The Yankees knocked out Thomas Eshelman in the third. Tyler Wade reached on an error by first baseman Nunez, then stole second. DJ LeMahieu blooped a single to right, putting runners at the corners, and Voit walked to load the bases. Gardner then lasered a first-pitch fastball back up the middle for a two-run single that made it 3-1.

After Frazier walked and Mike Ford flied to short left, righty Branden Kline came on to face Sanchez and struck him out. But Mike Tauchman, in a 2-for-28 slump entering the day, worked his second walk of the night to make it 4-1.

The Orioles’ Rio Ruiz hit a two-run homer off King in the fourth. “I was at myself because have that three-run lead and then I make it so much tighter and put pressure [on the bullpen],” King said.