Few Yankees pitchers distinguished themselves in spring training more than Domingo German and Jordan Montgomery.

But as German said Sunday after lasting only three innings in a loss to the Blue Jays: "Spring training and the regular season are two different things for sure."

Not for Montgomery. Not so far.

Picking up exactly where he left off during the Grapefruit League season, Montgomery, backed by a titanic 471-foot grand slam by Giancarlo Stanton and a solo homer by Aaron Judge, threw six scoreless innings in helping the Yankees to a 7-0 victory over the Orioles in front of 9,008 at the Stadium.

After scoring only eight runs in losing two of three to Toronto in their season-opening series, the Yankees (2-2) didn’t erupt outright but collected seven hits and seven walks. The big hit was Stanton’s grand slam, his third as a Yankee and the eighth of his career.

Stanton, booed during an 0-for-5 afternoon in Thursday’s Opening Day loss, heard those same boos after striking out in the first inning Monday but circled the bases bathed in cheers after his mammoth shot to left-center off reliever Shawn Armstrong with two outs in the fifth inning made it 6-0. Armstrong and everyone else in the Stadium knew it was gone off the bat (the exit velocity was 115.1 mph)..

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Still, the story of the night was Montgomery.

The 28-year-old lefthander, 3-0 with a 0.90 ERA in three Grapefruit League starts, allowed four hits and did not walk a batter Monday. He struck out seven.

Montgomery, who finished sixth in the American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2017 before seeing his career momentarily derailed when he underwent Tommy John surgery in June 2018, does not dominate with a high-90s fastball — or even a mid-90s one — but consistently keeps barrels off bats.

That was the case throughout Montgomery’s 73-pitch outing Monday.

He set down the first six he faced, retiring the hitters on a soft fly to left, a pop to short, a soft fly to center, a routine grounder to third, a strikeout looking at an 80-mph curveball and a routine grounder to short.

The Orioles (3-1), who swept the Red Sox at Fenway Park to open the season, put their first runner in scoring position in the third when Freddy Galvis led off with a single and stole second with two outs. Montgomery struck out Cedric Mullins swinging at an 80-mph curveball to end the threat.

The Orioles put two on — for the only time against Montgomery — with two outs in the fifth, but Ryan McKenna bounced to second to end the threat.

The Yankees' offense, meanwhile, sputtered until the fifth, scoring its lone run in the fourth when Judge lined a 2-and-0 fastball from Jorge Lopez just over the rightfield wall for a 1-0 lead.

Jay Bruce led off the fifth with a walk and was replaced at first when Gio Urshela hit into a forceout. Clint Frazier grounded out and DJ LeMahieu and Judge walked to load the bases.

In came Armstrong to face Aaron Hicks, who drew a walk to make it 2-0. Stanton then fell behind 0-and-1 before hammering a belt-high, 92-mph get-me-over-fastball deep into the night.

Cedric Mullins led off the sixth with a single but Montgomery struck out Trey Mancini and Ryan Mountcastle, then got Maikel Franco to fly to center to end about as good a season debut as he, or the Yankees, could have hoped for.

In the bottom of the inning, Bruce walked with one out, Urshela and Frazier singled to load the bases and LeMahieu grounded a sharp single to right to make it 7-0. Judge took a 3-and-2 fastball down the middle for a called third strike and Hicks fouled out as the Orioles prevented further damage.

In his season debut after serving a two-game suspension, Aroldis Chapman struck out three in the ninth.