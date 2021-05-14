BALTIMORE – Never did the old John Madden line "winning is a great deodorant" fit better.

The Yankees played one of their ugliest games of the season Friday night but, bailed out by two solo homers by Aaron Judge and a go-ahead three-run homer by pinch hitter Gio Urshela in the seventh inning, rallied to beat the Orioles, 5-4, in front of 10,809 at Camden Yards.

The Yankees (21-17), who have won 15 of their last 21 games, improved to 3-1 on this three-city, 10-game trip.

With the Yankees trailing 4-2 in the seventh, Miguel Andujar picked up his first hit of the season and Kyle Higashioka walked against Cole Sulser.

Urshela -- who did not start because of recurring soreness in his left knee -- pinch hit for Tyler Wade against righthander Travis Lakins Sr. Urshela fell behind 1-and-2, fouled off four straight 2-and-2 pitches and won the nine-pitch at-bat by driving a cutter to right-center for his fifth homer and a 5-4 lead.

Chad Green pitched a scoreless seventh and Wandy Peralta, terrific since being acquired from the Giants in exchange for Mike Tauchman, turned in a 1-2-3 eighth before allowing a leadoff single to DJ Stewart. Jonathan Loaisiga, filling in for Aroldis Chapman, who was given a second straight day off after pitching in four of five games going into Thursday, induced a double-play ball off the bat of Maikel Franco, then got Pedro Severino to pop out for his second career save.

Corey Kluber, 2-2 with a 3.06 ERA coming, wasn’t as sharp as in his previous four outings, but he didn’t receive much help, other than from Judge, either. The righthander allowed four runs and seven hits over six innings in which he walked two and struck out six.

Thanks to the two Judge homers, which gave the rightfielder a team-high 10, Kluber came into the fifth with a 2-1 lead.

But Stewart led off the fifth with a blooper to right-center where Judge just missed on a diving attempt. Stewart hustled to second and was initially called out as Judge made a good throw throw to Wade. But Wade could not hang on to the ball, which trickled out of his glove, and second base umpire Tim Timmons correctly reversed his out call. The Yankees inexplicably challenged the obvious reversal, which was upheld.

The inning unraveled from there.

After Franco grounded out, Severino ripped an RBI double into the corner in right to tie it at 2. Pat Valaika followed with an RBI single back up the middle to make it 3-2. Cedric Mullins flied out, Austin Hays walked and Tray Mancini doubled to right. One run scored to make it 4-2, but Judge quickly got the ball to LeMahieu, who threw Hays out at the plate to end the inning.

Judge’s ninth homer, a solo shot in the first off Dean Kremer, gave Kluber an early lead and made the outfielder 8 for his last 13.

Kluber could not hold it.

Cedric Mullins led off the bottom of the first with a single, but he was cut down trying to steal as Kyle Higashioka made a strong throw to DJ LeMahieu, who made an even stronger tag.

However, the second batter, Austin Hays, got ahead 3-and-1 before hammering a sinker to left, his fifth homer tying it at 1-1. Kluber had gone four straight starts without allowing homer.

Kremer retired seven of the next eight before Judge’s next at-bat, which ended similarly to his first. Leading off the fourth, Judge crushed an inviting 2-and-1 fastball, which came in at 94 mph, to right-center to make it 2-1. It was Judge’s 13th career multi-homer game.

Clint Frazier, who committed a cardinal sin on the basepaths here April 28 when he was thrown out at third on a grounder to short, didn’t quite equal that Friday night but came close. He singled with one out in the fourth but somehow was thrown out at second – a 7-4 force – when Brett Gardner flared a sinking liner to left-center that fell, which Frazier apparently didn’t see.