Yankees no-hit into seventh inning, lose to Orioles

Aaron Boone likes to gaze up during games to track the out-of-town results during this Yankees playoff push. But the manager could also look up at the main scoreboard beyond the centerfield fence at Yankee Stadium on Saturday and see something else — a big "0" under the hits column for his lineup deep into the afternoon.

The Orioles, a team that arrived at a major-league worst 51 games below .500 thanks in large part to a pitching staff that owned a major-league worst 5.81 ERA, had a three-run lead and a combined no-hitter going with one out in the seventh.

The bid died there on an RBI infield hit by Gleyber Torres. Soon it seemed like the world had turned right side up again. Joey Gallo tied it with a two-run homer in the eighth. But Baltimore pushed across a run against Aroldis Chapman in the ninth and emerged with a 4-3 win.

So the Yankees (78-57), who finished with three hits, dropped to seven back of the AL East-leading Rays and the lead over the Red Sox for the first wild card fell to one game, pending the outcome of those teams’ games later in the day.

"I’m looking (at the out-of-town scoreboard) throughout the game," Boone said. "So I pay attention to it. But I also tell our coaches … I’ll walk in there and there will be a game on and I’ll say, ‘Who are you pulling for?’ And they’ll say (who). And I’ll say, ‘You might be pulling for the wrong team.’ "

Chapman (5-4) helped the wrong team in the ninth. Ryan Mountcastle led off by fanning on a wild pitch, so he reached first. Austin Hays followed by lining a single to left. Then Trey Mancini walked — bases packed, no outs.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ramon Urias went down looking. But Pedro Severino lifted a sac fly to left to give the Orioles a 4-3 lead. Cole Sulser (4-3) finished it with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Chris Ellis threw 92 pitches in working the first five for Baltimore (42-92), allowing just three walks along the way. He stranded three runners in scoring position.

Tanner Scott took the sixth for the Orioles and threw a 1-2-3 inning. But the lefty ran into trouble in the seventh. The first two Yankees reached thanks to an error and a walk.

Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde went to righty Marcos Diplan. Gary Sanchez came up as a pinch hitter and flied to center, with Rizzo tagging and reaching third. Torres also came up to pinch hit and sent a grounder up the middle. Second baseman Jahmai Jones ranged over, but the ball kicked off his glove on a backhand attempt.

It was scored hit No. 1, and it cut the lead to 3-1.

In the eighth, DJ LeMahieu led off with an infield single. Hyde brought on righty Jorge Lopez. Gallo, who had been on a 0-for-17 slide, stepped up and rocketed a 1-and-2 pitch to the rightfield seats — 3-3. It was his 31st homer overall and sixth with the Yankees.

Jordan Montgomery started for the Yankees and didn’t make it out of the fifth, throwing 97 pitches across 4 2/3 after allowing six hits and two walks.

Mancini walked to fill the bases with two outs and the Yankees down 1-0. Boone walked out and signaled for righty Clay Holmes. Holmes escaped with a strikeout against Urias on three pitches.

Montgomery had run into two-out, two-in-scoring-position trouble in the fourth. Jorge Mateo then drew a full-count walk. But Montgomery threw a wild pitch on ball four to allow the first run of the game.

After Holmes struck out the side in the sixth, Baltimore pushed across two more in the seventh against Wandy Peralta. Jones and Cedric Mullins delivered back-to-back doubles for one. And then with one out, Hays hit a dribbler between the plate and the mound. Peralta shoveled the ball home with his glove, but Mullins dove in safety to make it 3-0.