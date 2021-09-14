BALTIMORE – And then sometimes this game IS predictable.

Tuesday night served as Exhibit A.

Yes, the Yankees have had their issues at times this season with some of the substandard teams, which includes the historically bad Orioles.

The Yankees came into this series just 9-7 against the Orioles, compared, for example, to the AL East-leading Rays going 18-1 against them.

But the same Orioles team that took two of three from the Yankees in earlier this month at the Stadium was just outscored over the weekend by the Blue Jays, 44-19.

That meant the only likely question to the evening would be whether Gerrit Cole’s hamstring would make it through the night.

Cole, though he could not quite get on track with his command – which contributed to a 29-pitch first inning – was just fine, as was his hamstring.

That coupled with five home runs, one by the still hot Aaron Judge, led the Yankees to a workmanlike 7-2 victory in front of 10,235 at Camden Yards.

The Yankees (81-64), who got homers from Judge (No. 34), Giancarlo Stanton (No. 28), Luke Voit (No. 10), Joey Gallo (No. 34, 9th with the Yankees) and DJ LeMahieu (No. 10), won their second straight in pulling even with the Blue Jays, who lost to Tampa Bay Tuesday, for the top AL wild-card spot.

Cole, making his first start since coming out of last Tuesday’s start against Toronto in the fourth inning because of tightness in his left hamstring, grinded through five innings, allowing one run, four hits and three walks. Cole struck out seven in improving to 15-7 with a 2.75 ERA.

Ten pitches in the Yankees had a 2-0 lead.

LeMahieu led off against Orioles lefty Alexander Wells with a single, improving him to 8 for his last 17, and Judge, showing no signs of the dizziness that forced him from Sunday night’s game against the Mets, followed by launching a 2-and-1 changeup to right, which gave the centerfielder his 12th homer in his last 36 games.

Cole struggled with his command in the bottom half, when the Orioles loaded the bases, but the pitcher kept them off the board.

Cedric Mullins led off with a rope into the gap in left-center on a 98-mph fastball, and Cole promptly retired the next two batters, getting Ryan Mountcastle to foul out to first and Anthony Santander to ground to first. Trey Mancini worked a walk to put runners on the corners for Austin Hays, who got ahead 3-and-1 before also working a walk, loading the bases for Ramon Urias. Cole delivered a ball on his first pitch to the second baseman, who worked a full count before striking out swinging at a nasty curveball.

The Yankees extended their lead in the third. Wells hit Anthony Rizzo with a curveball with one out and Stanton followed by taking a 2-and-0 changeup and sending it opposite-field over the wall in right for a 4-0 lead.

Voit came next and waited on a hanging 1-and-2 curveball, making it back-to-back blasts with a bomb to left to make it 5-0. At that point the Yankees were outhitting the Orioles, 6-1, with three of the hits homers.

It stayed that way until the fifth when Pat Valaika led off with a single and came in on Ryan Mountcastle’s two-out double. Cole walked Santander to put two on but struck out DJ Stewart swinging at a 99-mph fastball, punctuating the strikeout , which came on his 108th pitch, with a fist pump.

Michael King walked Hays to start the sixth in place of Cole and Gleyber Torres, moved to second on Monday from short because of his fielding issues, booted Urias’ grounder for his team-high 19th error. But Torres cleanly fielded Pedro Severino’s ground smash a batter later and turned it into a 4-3 double play.

Gallo’s long homer to right-center in the eighth made it 6-1.