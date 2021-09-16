BALTIMORE — The Yankees flirted with disaster Wednesday night against the Orioles, only to be bailed out by Brett Gardner’s clutch two-out, two-run single in the ninth.

They were not as fortunate Thursday, taking a brutal 3-2 loss to the Orioles in 10 innings on a rainy night at Camden Yards.

It was a damaging loss for the Yankees (82-65), who had a chance to put at least a tiny bit of distance between themselves and the Blue Jays (82-64) and Red Sox (83-65) in the American League wild-card chase, but now trail by one-half game.

"They all sting and we’ve had a lot that have stung during the course of the year, and this one certainly falls into that category," a disconsolate Aaron Boone said.

The Yankees, who went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10, did not score again after putting up two runs in the second on a homer by Joey Gallo and an RBI double by Gio Urshela.

"We weren’t able to add on and you’ve got to be able do that," said Boone, whose team finished the season 11-8 vs. the now 47-99 Orioles (by comparison the AL East-leading Rays went 18-1 against Baltimore). "We let them hang around and they were able to get us."

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

After the Yankees, whose three-game winning streak came to an end as they fell to 30-37 vs. the East this season, went 1-2-3 in the 10th, the Orioles won it in the bottom half against Wandy Peralta. Austin Hays, who put Baltimore ahead with an eighth-inning two-run homer Wednesday night only to see his bullpen blow it, lined a one-out, bases-loaded single to left.

The Yankees, getting a brilliant outing from Jordan Montgomery, who struck out a career-high 12, took a 2-1 lead into the ninth.

Clay Holmes, who pitched a 1-2-3 eighth and came back for the ninth with closer Aroldis Chapman unavailable, having worked the previous three games, struck out Ramon Urias to start the final inning.

But Holmes, looking for his first career save, allowed a one-out single to DJ Stewart as the rain, a part of much of the night, continued. Pinch runner Kelvin Gutierrez went to second on a wild pitch and advanced to third on Pat Valaika’s groundout to third. With Austin Wynns at the plate and the count 2-and-2, Holmes threw another wild pitch, which allowed Gutierrez to score the tying run.

"A little messy but it was the same game for everybody," Holmes said of the wet baseball perhaps having an impact on the wild pitches. "You have to adjust and make pitches when you have to in those elements."

The ugly loss to a degree overshowed a terrific outing by Montgomery, who had next to nothing his last time out, Friday night against the Mets, when he failed to get out of the fourth inning of a blowout loss.

The lefthander experienced almost the complete opposite Thursday night.

With his entire arsenal clicking, a dominant Montgomery, who lowered his ERA to 3.63 from 3.71, allowed one run, six hits and a walk over 5 2⁄3 innings, the one run coming on Ryan Mountcastle’s homer to lead off the sixth, which cut the Orioles’ deficit to 2-1.

With Nestor Cortes Jr. striking out 11 Tuesday night, Montgomery’s performance gave the Yankees back-to-back starters recording 10 or more strikeouts for the first time since Aug. 27-28, 2009, when A.J. Burnett and CC Sabathia accomplished the feat, according to YES.

"It sucks," Montgomery said of the loss. "But we don’t really have time to dwell on it."

The unsteady Yankees bullpen appeared as if it would get the job done from there, with the unusual combination of Albert Abreu, Joely Rodriguez, and Holmes taking the Yankees within a strike of completing a three-game sweep.

"It’s a roller coaster," Gallo said. "Obviously, one strike away, there’s excitement to win that game, get on a flight and be happy about a sweep. But baseball reminds you that you have to finish the game. That’s how it goes."