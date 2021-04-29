BALTIMORE — Never did winning five of eight feel elicit such a ho-hum feeling.

The Yankees, who took three of four against pitching-rich Cleveland to start this eight-game trip, had a chance to do the same to the miserable Orioles Thursday afternoon.

But Yankees bats, which at various points during the past week gave notice of a possible long-awaited surge after slumping to start the season, went mostly quiet in a 4-3 loss in 10 innings in front of 7,738 at Camden Yards.

Ramon Urias, per the extra-inning role implemented last season, came in on Cedric Mullins’ sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th against Jonathan Loaisiga to earn Baltimore a series split.

Pat Valaika’s sacrifice bunt — something Tyler Wade failed to accomplish in the top half of the inning — moved Urias to third and Mullins skied Loaisiga’s 0-and-1 changeup to medium center, where Aaron Hicks’ throw home wasn’t close.

The Yankees (11-14), who had eight hits, including three by a resurgent Giancarlo Stanton, start a three-game series against the Tigers Friday night at the Stadium.

Gio Urshela started the 10th on second base against lefty Tanner Scott. But Wade failed to move Urshela over, bunting foul with two strikes for the first out. Hicks, mired in a monthlong slump, bounced back to the pitcher. The Orioles intentionally walked Gary Sanchez, but Scott struck out Mike Ford.

Austin Hays snapped a 2-2 tie in the eighth against Darren O’Day with an RBI double to left-center. O’Day, who came in with a 2.25 ERA in nine appearances, walked Mullins to start the inning.

But the Yankees came back against Cesar Valdez in the ninth as Ford, pinch hitting for Clint Frazier, walked, as did DJ LeMahieu with one out. Stanton struck out, but Gleyber Torres, down to his last strike, lashed a 1-and-2 changeup to left-center. The Yankees got a bad break when the ball hopped over the wall for a ground-rule double that brought just one run across instead of the two that would have scored had the ball stayed in play.

But the Yankees experienced mostly frustration offensively before that.

Jorge Lopez, who came in 1-3 with an 8.15 ERA, allowed two runs and four hits over four innings. Five Baltimore relievers combined to allow just one run from there.

Jordan Montgomery allowed two runs and six hits over five innings. But the lefthander took a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth when Trey Mancini led off with a game-tying homer.

After Lopez needed 10 pitches to retire the Yankees in order in the top of the first, Montgomery put his club behind in the bottom half.

Mullins led off with an opposite-field single past a diving Gio Urshela at third and went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Hays. Mancini then sent an 0-and-2 curveball back up the middle for an RBI single that made it 1-0. Montgomery, who allowed three runs in a 37-pitch first inning his previous time out in Cleveland, set down the next two batters to end the 18-pitch inning.

The Yankees put their second runner in scoring position in the third. After Frazier lined out and Brett Gardner fell to 1-for-26 with a popout, LeMahieu and Stanton singled back-to-back. Torres took a called third strike, a 97-mph fastball, to end the threat.

After Frazier’s diving catch in right — his second highlight-reel grab of the trip — in the fourth, the Yankees at last broke through in the fifth.

Gardner led off with a hard single and LeMahieu took advantage of a two-strike check-swing call that went in his favor to work a walk. In came righty Adam Plutko to face Stanton, who fell behind 0-and-2 before dumping a 1-and-2 pitch to right-center for a single to load the bases. Torres flew out to short right, not deep enough to bring in Gardner, as did Urshela, who struck out swinging. Rougned Odor, already with his share of big hits since joining the Yankees April 11, delivered another one, stroking a two-run single to right on an 0-and-1 cutter to make it 2-1.

The Orioles tied it in the sixth on Mancini’s blast and Aaron Boone quickly came to get Montgomery, who was at 74 pitches, replacing him with Chad Green. Green threw two scoreless innings, striking out the final four batters he faced.

Urshela led off the eighth against lefty Paul Fry with a walk but Aaron Judge, held out from the starting lineup the last two games because of "lower body" soreness, came in as a pinch hitter and struck out, dropping the slugger to 0-for-10 with seven strikeouts in his career as a pinch hitter. Hicks then struck out and Sanchez grounded out to end the inning.