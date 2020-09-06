Yankees' offense stays quiet in another loss to Orioles

BALTIMORE – Can’t bench ‘em all.

And, though obvious to those paying attention of late, the Yankees’ issues run far deeper than Gary Sanchez.

Indeed, benching the slumping catcher as the club did Sunday afternoon didn’t come close to providing a lift to a slumberous offense, which was shut down by a pitcher making his major-league debut in a lethargic 5-1 loss to the Orioles at Camden Yards.

The Yankees (21-19), losers in 13 of their last 18, lost three of four to the improved Orioles (19-21), a team the Bombers, by virtue of their victory in Game 1 of a doubleheader, had beaten 18 times in a row.

The loss potentially plunged the Yankees, who totaled four hits – three by Miguel Andujar – into third place in the AL East, if the Blue Jays were able to hold on in Boston. The Yankees start a three-game in Buffalo – the 2020 “home” of the Blue Jays – Monday night.

Masahiro Tanaka shrugged off a rough first inning, when he allowed DJ Stewart’s two-run homer, to pitch reasonably well. The righthander allowed four runs (two earned) and six hits over 5 1/3 innings. He left with two on and one out in the sixth and watched Luis Cessa allow to inherited runners to score.

Orioles righthander Dean Kremer, meanwhile, allowed one run and one hit over six innings in his major league debut. The 24-year-old, who went a combined 9-6 with a 3.72 ERA across three different levels last season (Class A, Double-A and Triple-A), walked three and struck out seven. The Yankees, 5-for-27 with RISP the first three games of the series, including 0-for-9 Saturday, went 0-for-6 in those situations Sunday.

The afternoon could not have started much worse for the Yankees, though by the end of the first they escaped with minimal damage.

After Kremer struck out two in a perfect 12-pitch first, O’s leadoff man Hanser Alberto reached on a bunt single and Stewart followed by cracking his third home run in two days to make it 2-0. Stewart entered Saturday in a 0-for-17 slide and proceeded to hit two homers in the Orioles 6-1 victory. Pedro Severino followed with a single and Ryan Mountcastle walked and it looked as if the Yankees were going to be out of it in the first. But Tanaka struck out Rio Ruiz and got Pat Valaika to fly softly to left. With former Yankee Mason Williams at the plate, Kratz fired down to second and picked off the straggling Severino for the third out to end the 19-pitch inning.

The Yankees promptly got on the board. Clint Frazier, one of the few in the lineup not slumping, worked a leadoff walk. Ford flied to center but Andujar stung a single to center, putting runners at the corners for Mike Tauchman. The outfielder, in a 2-for-29 slide, got ahead 2-and-0 before eventually walking to load the bases for catcher Erik Kratz. The 40-year-old, who had two hits and two RBIs in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader split, beat out a slow fielder’s choice grounder to first, which allowed Frazier to score to make it 2-1. Tyler Wade struck out looking to end the 30-pitch inning that left Kremer at 42 through two.

Kremer, however, settled, as Tanaka did. In Kremer’s case, he retired 12 straight after the walk to Tauchman, a streak snapped with one out in the sixth when Luke Voit walked. Kremer promptly retired two straight, ending the inning by striking out Frazier swinging at a darting slider to the outside of the plate.

Severino reached to start the sixth on an error by Andujar at third and, after Mountcastle struck out, Ruiz singled. Aaron Boone made the move to righty Luis Cessa, who allowed a single to Valaika to load the bases. Cessa, with a 3.29 ERA in 10 previous appearances and 13 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings, struck out former Yankee Mason Williams but walked Bryan Holaday to bring in Severino to make it 3-1. Andrew Velazquez followed with a stinging grounder back up the middle that DJ LeMahieu at second knocked down but could make a play on, the single scoring Ruiz to make it 4-1.

Lefty Tanner Scott took over for Kremer to start the seventh and Andujar led off with a single, just the second hit of the day for the Yankees to that point (Andujar had the first in the second inning). Pinch hitter Aaron Hicks blooped one to right, giving the Yankees two men on for the first time since the second inning. After Kratz flied to right – allowing Andujar to get to third – righty Hunter Harvey came on to face pinch hitter Gleyber Torres, who returned from the injured list the night before. Torres, an Orioles killer of epic proportions last season (13 of his 38 homers came against Baltimore), grounded to second.

Baltimore tacked on an unearned run in the seventh against righty Nick Nelson when Stewart led off with a single, went to second on an error by Ford on a pick-off throw, moved to third on Severino’s fly to right and scored on Mountcastle’s fly out to center.