TAMPA, Fla. — DJ LeMahieu got his first spring training crack at the hot corner Friday night and didn’t get much in the way of heat.

But his charge, scoop and accurate off-balance throw to retire Alcides Escobar on a grounder to start the fifth — LeMahieu’s lone opportunity of the night — provided evidence of what the Yankees have been saying: Regardless of position, he will be just fine.

The Yankees signed the three-time Gold Glove-winning second baseman in the offseason to provide infield depth, but not just at second when Gleyber Torres shifts over to shortstop. They also want LeMahieu, almost exclusively a second baseman in his career, to play some third base and perhaps serve as the backup first baseman, too. Of LeMahieu’s 882 career starts in the majors, 857 have come at second, 24 at third and one at first.

“Obviously, he’s got really good hands, a good transfer, the strong arm, the accuracy,” infield coach Carlos Mendoza said. “He looks like he’s played there [third base] a lot.”

Step one for CC

CC Sabathia, well behind the rest of the pitchers because of yet another offseason cleanup procedure on the right knee that has troubled him for years, threw 16 pitches in his first bullpen session Friday morning.

“Another good step for him,” Aaron Boone said. “Threw the ball fine.”

There is no rush. Sabathia, who also had an angioplasty in December, will miss the first week of the season while serving the five-game suspension he received last September for intentionally hitting the Rays’ Jesus Sucre.

“We haven't really mapped out a timetable yet just because I haven't thrown enough pitches off a mound,” Sabathia said. “I'm sure we'll do that in the next couple days, but I've got plenty of time.”

Green immaculate

After James Paxton allowed a home run by Andrew Susac to start the third, Chad Green relieved him and turned in an “immaculate inning,” striking out the next three batters on nine pitches. The Yankees and Orioles played to a 2-2 tie.

Kahnle good, too

Tommy Kahnle, trying to rebound from a disappointing 2018, made his debut in the eighth inning and struck out the side.