Domingo German’s 2019 season has been something to behold. The slight 24-year-old has emerged as the closest thing to a sure bet for the Yankees and he was extremely impressive again on Tuesday night. While the Yankees’ lineup continued to terrorize the Orioles, German sparkled in silencing the Baltimore bats.

The righthander crafted seven innings of two-run ball as the Yankees pounded Baltimore again, this time 8-3 , before 41,284 at the Stadium. German allowed five hits and a walk and struck out seven in a performance that required only 93 pitches. His record now stands at an astonishing 16-2.

The victory gives the Yankees 15 straight wins over the hapless Orioles and matches their longest such streak in a season against one opponent. They won that many ain a row gainst the Philadelphia Athletics in 1954.

DJ LeMahieu opened the Yankees’ first with homer to leftfield as they led from wire-to-wire. Gio Urshela and Austin Romine had three hits apiece, Aaron Judge and Cameron Maybin each drove in two runs and Gary Sanchez had a pair of hits and an RBI.

German has meant so much to the Yankees and the club would like to have him pitching as well as he did on Tuesday when the postseason begins. To that end, it’s hard to tell how many more outings like that we will see over the next three-to-four weeks.

German has thrown 120 innings between the big-league club and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Last season he threw an aggregate 94 innings between the majors and minors and the year before he totaled 123.2 innings. The Yankees have made clear they want to keep him under a regular-season threshold that they have not yet publicly specified.

Whether that means German spends some period of time as an opener or a multi-inning reliever is a question. That he won’t make at least eight more starts of this length over the final 41 games is not.

Tuesday night’s contest looked as if it might be the start of something with the Yankees carrying 10 relief pitchers and just a two-man bench. Perhaps if German hadn’t been so efficient the Yankees might have used a number of relievers; Instead they needed Adonis Rosa to pitch the final two innings.

“We could do it a lot of different ways. It depends where we’re sitting here, two weeks from now, three weeks from now, four weeks from now,” manager Aaron Boone said before the game. “But we will have the ability to be flexible with a number of things. The bottom line is, we feel like we have, obviously, a very good pitcher for us this year that continues to get better at his craft.

“It’s somebody that we’ll obviously watch closely, but you can see his role, I guess potentially, evolve in different ways as the final month and a half here plays out.”

Boone believes the quantum leap German has made in the jump from last season is mechanical.

“I think his delivery is a little cleaner which has lent himself to being able to hold his stuff a little better and command his stuff overall better for longer stretches,” Boone said. “Last year, at times —because the delivery was a little bit flawed — if fatigue set in at all he wasn’t right on, he could lose it a little bit.”

Maybin had a two-run double in the Yanks’ second to make it 3-0. The Yanks scored four in the fourth , with Aaron Judge roping a two-run double, Urshela a run-scoring single and Sanchez a run-scoring double, to make it 7-1.

Sanchez had been in a 1-for-32 skid before the double. Judge was in a 2-for-19 funk before his double.

Boone said before the game that he thought Judge was close to breaking out.

“I think it’s something mechanical that he’ll eventually click into here,” Boone said. “Then, buckle up.”