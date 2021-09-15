BALTIMORE – Brett Gardner saved the Yankees from what would have been among their most crushing defeats of the season.

Which is saying something.

After Chad Green, troubled by the long ball all season, gave up a two-out, two-run blast by Austin Hays in the eighth inning that put the Yankees behind by a run, Gardner’s two-run single in the ninth helped them take a 4-3 victory over the Orioles on Wednesday night in front of 10,402 at Camden Yards.

It was a critical comeback victory for the Yankees (82-64), who stayed right in the thick of the tightly bunched American League wild-card race. The Blue Jays and Red Sox, who both won earlier in the day, stayed percentage points ahead of the Yankees, who have won three straight.

Righty Tyler Wells, part of one of the worst bullpens in the game, tried – and failed – to hold the lead he had been given. He walked Luke Voit to start the ninth inning and Tyler Wade came in to pinch run with Gleyber Torres at the plate. The second baseman, who committed yet another miscue in the field in the eighth, lined a single to center, his third time reaching base in the game. Gary Sanchez flied to center and, with Gardner at the plate, Wade and Torres executed a double steal. Gardner then blooped a 1-and-2 slider to center, which gave the Yankees a 4-3 lead and improved the 38-year-old outfielder, who had three hits, to 12 for his last 33 (.364).

Aroldis Chapman, pitching a third straight day, struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 27th save in 31 chances.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Green, who pitched a scoreless seventh after taking over for Nestor Cortes Jr., could not hold the 2-1 lead he took into the inning. Austin Wynns led off with a single and advanced to second when Torres mishandled Cedric Mullins’ soft sinking liner, having to settle for the out at first. With Ryan Mountcastle at the plate, a wild pitch moved Wynns to third. Mountcastle chased one out of the zone in striking out but Hays, who homered in the sixth off Cortes to put the Orioles (47-98) on the board, hammered a 0-and-2, 97-mph fastball to left, his 20th homer shockingly putting his team ahead 3-2.

Green’s implosion helped cost Cortes, who came in 2-2 with a with a 2.70 ERA in 18 games (10 starts), a win. The righthander, whose fastball barely ticks over 90 mph but who keeps opposing teams off balance with his assortment of speeds, deliveries and arm angles, was as good as he’s been a Yankee. The lefthander allowed one run, three hits and two walks over 6 1/3 innings in which he struck out a career-high 11 (his previous high was seven).

John Means, the one decent Orioles starter – he came in 5-7 but with a 3.42 ERA – allowed two runs and four hits over 5 2/3 innings.

The Yankees, after being retired in order in a 15-pitch first, were robbed of two runs in the second.

Torres worked a two-out walk and Sanchez followed by launching one to center that off the bat appeared as if it would leave the ballpark. But Mullins, the centerfielder, perfectly timed his jump at the wall and brought the ball back into play for the third out.

Gio Urshela hit one an inning later neither Mullins, nor anyone else, had a chance to catch.

Gardner led off the third with a single, improving the 38-year-old to 10 for his last 30, and Urshela, in a 6-for-38 (.158) slide, bludgeoned a 1-and-2 curveball to deep left-center, his 12th homer making it 2-0.

Cortes ran his strikeout total to 10 when he struck out Mullins swinging at a sinker to start the sixth and upped that total to 11 when he dropped down for a sidearm delivery that resulted in Mountcastle waving helplessly at a 70-mph slider.

But the following hitter, Hays, jumped on a first-pitch changeup and sent it out to left-center to make it 2-1.