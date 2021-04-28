BALTIMORE – Domingo German just might have rediscovered the form that made him the Yankees most impressive starter during the spring.

The timing couldn’t be better for the Yankees if that’s the case.

Turning in a second straight strong outing – this one flat-out dominant – German allowed three hits over seven innings of a 7-0 victory over the Orioles in front of 7,338 at Camden Yards.

German, backed by homers from Mike Ford, Clint Frazier and Gio Urshela, whose three-run blast in the third made it 5-0, completely baffled the Orioles with his fastball, curveball, changeup mix that helped him strike out six and walk one.

German, who did not allow an earned run all spring but laid two eggs to start this regular season, earning him a demotion to the alternate site, held the Orioles hitless until Ryan Mountcastle’s infield chopper to third with two outs in the fifth. German (2-2, 4.05) did not allow a runner in scoring position until Pedro Severino’s two-out single in the seventh gave the Orioles runners at first and second. But with his 92nd, and final, pitch of the night, German froze Mountcastle to end the inning.

The Yankees (11-13) outhit the Orioles, 12-4. That total was 10-0 going into the bottom of the fifth.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

German essentially picked up where he left off in his previous start, last Thursday in Cleveland, when he recovered from a bad first inning – he allowed three runs (two earned) – to throw five scoreless innings, retiring 17 of the last 21 he faced.

He showed that kind of electric stuff throughout Wednesday’s game retiring 14 of the first 15.

After German needed just 11 pitches to set down the Orioles (10-14) in order in the bottom of the first, Ford gave the pitcher a 1-0 lead, leading off the second by taking a first-pitch, 92-mph fastball by Dean Kremer, called up from Baltimore’s alternate site earlier in the day, opposite-field to left for his second homer. Kremer allowed six runs and 10 hits over 4 1/3 innings.

German retired the first four he faced before walking DJ Stewart on four pitches with one out in the second. Kyle Higashioka, however, made a nice sliding catch in foul ground near the screen of a Pedro Severino pop up and Mountcastle flied to the track in left-center.

DJ LeMahieu (2-for-5) singled with one out in the third, giving the second baseman 88 multi-hit games as a Yankee, the most in MLB since 2019. Giancarlo Stanton (3-for-5) followed with a ground smash at the shortstop, Pat Valaika, who couldn’t handle it, for an infield single. Gleyber Torres (2-for-5) followed by flaring a hanging curveball to center, the RBI single making it 2-0. A mound visit didn’t do much to settle Kremer, who promptly laid in a 2-and-1 cutter to Urshela (2-for-4), who hammered it well over the wall in left for his fourth homer.

Frazier, in a 2-for-42 slide, led off the fourth with a double to left-center but the outfielder, who later hit his first homer in the eighth to make it 7-0, committed the Little League sin of trying to advance to third on a grounder hit to short and was easily thrown out. That earned a noticeable look of disgust from Boone and a quick chat, on the end of the dugout opposite Boone, with bench coach Carlos Mendoza.

Stanton reached on another infield single to start the fifth and came around later in the inning on Aaron Hicks’ sacrifice fly to make it 6-0.

German retired the first two batters of the bottom half before Mountcastle’s high chopper down the third base line, which Urshela somehow grabbed going into foul ground and made a competitive throw to first, resulted in the Orioles' first hit.