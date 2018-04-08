As ugly as it gets.

On a day their offense knocked out the opposing team starter after two-thirds of an inning, the Yankees still failed to close the deal on what’s expected to be one of the worst teams in the division, falling 8-7 to the Orioles on a chilly Sunday afternoon at the Stadium.

It was not the way the Yankees (5-5), who split four games with the Orioles (4-6), wanted to hit the road for a showdown with the AL East-leading Red Sox, who are off to an 8-1 start. That three-game series starts Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

The Orioles scored off Adam Warren in the 12th. Pedro Alvarez, who hit a grand slam in the 14th inning Friday, pinch hit for Danny Valencia with one out and drew a walk. After Warren struck out Tim Beckham, Anthony Santander singled and Craig Gentry won an 11-pitch at-bat, bouncing a full-count single to left that made it 8-7.

Orioles closer Brad Brach somehow worked out of a jam in the bottom half.

Austin Romine and Didi Gregorius led off by drawing a walks against the righty. Brett Gardner reached when Brach booted a bunt attempt with two strikes. Aaron Judge then hit a comebacker that Brach turned into a 1-2-5 double play. Giancarlo Stanton, 0-for-6 with four strikeouts to that point, struck out to end a miserable homestand in which he was booed far more than cheered.

Stanton was responsible for nine of the Yankees’ 14 total stranded.

The Yankees had 16 hits and got three hits and three RBIs from Romine. The backup catcher’s RBI single with two outs in the seventh tied it at 7. Gardner, Judge, Tyler Austin, Miguel Andujar and Jace Peterson each added two hits. Adujar had two RBIs.

The Yankees blew a decent scoring chance in the 10th.

Didi Gregorius doubled with one out — Orioles centerfielder Adam Jones lost the fly ball in the sun — off lefthander Richard Bleier to bring Gardner to the plate. Gardner lined to left where Gentry made a fine catch. Orioles manager Buck Showalter intentionally walked Judge to get to Stanton, booed much of this homestand and pretty much all day having struck out four times in his first five at-bats. Swinging at the first pitch, Stanton grounded into a force play.

Spotted the 5-0 lead before he threw a pitch, lefthander Jordan Montgomery couldn’t get out of the fifth inning. In an outing that could have been far worse had it not been for a couple of well-timed double plays, Montgomery allowed four runs and 10 hits over 4 1⁄3 innings. Montgomery was pulled after Valencia’s two-run homer to left-center with one out in the fifth made it 5-4. Orioles starter Mike Wright Jr. allowed five runs (two earned) and five hits in his brief time on the mound.