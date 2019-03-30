James Paxton was cruising in his debut for the Yankees, taking a one-hit shutout and a one-run lead into the sixth at Yankee Stadium. But his Saturday matinee performance was about to end abruptly and badly.

The Orioles scored twice and took a one-run lead on Gary Sanchez’s throwing error. Paxton failed to make it out of the inning. He pitched well overall, but his first regular-season start in pinstripes would go down as a loss.

Baltimore, which used a two-inning opener and five relievers in this second game of the season, got three hits and three RBIs from No. 8 hitter Jesus Sucre and wound up beating the Yankees, 5-3, leaving both teams at 1-1.

The Yankees did make a big push in the ninth.

Troy Tulowitzki cut it to 5-2 by leading off with a home run to right against Richard Bleier — his first as a Yankee and his first overall since July 8, 2017. D.J. LeMahieu followed by lining a double to left, Brett Gardner lined to left-center and Aaron Judge lined a single to left, with LeMahieu holding at third.

Giancarlo Stanton came up as the potential tying run. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde brought in Mike Wright to replace Bleier. Wright got Stanton swinging on a full-count slider for the second out.

Luke Voit blooped an RBI single to right-center to make it a two-run game, but Miguel Andujar went down swinging with runners at the corners to end it.

Paxton was charged with two runs, just one of them earned, and four hits over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked one.

“The Big Maple” became the eighth Canadian-born pitcher to appear in a game in franchise history. The Yankees acquired him from Seattle in November after he went 11-6 with a 3.76 ERA and fired a no-hitter against Toronto last season.

“This is a really talented pitcher that I think is capable of even more,” Aaron Boone said before the game. “I think he’s in a really good spot health-wise, work-wise, right now. Just looking forward to him being a significant part of our rotation. That’s our expectation.”

Sucre led off the sixth against Paxton by ripping a single into center. Richie Martin followed with a bloop single behind first for his first major-league hit. Jonathan Villar flied to center for the first out, but Ducre tagged and made it to third. Dwight Smith Jr. then singled to right to tie it at 1.

Then Martin and Smith took off on a double steal. Sanchez skipped his throw past Gleyber Torres covering at second, allowing the go-ahead run to score.

Sucre made it 3-1 with a long RBI single to right-center off Chad Green in the seventh. Sucre made it a four-run game with a two-run double to left off Jonathan Holder in the ninth.

The Orioles used Nate Karns as the opener. He walked three straight with one out in the first, then got Andujar to hit into a double play. After a one-hit second, it was on to the bullpen, starting with winner Jimmy Yacabonis for the next three innings.

The Yankees got to him in the fourth. With two outs, Torres beat out an infield single to third for his second hit. Yacabonis walked Tulowitzki, and LeMahieu, also making his Yankees debut, bounced a single up the middle off the shortstop Martin’s glove for his first hit as a Yankee and a 1-0 lead.

But that was it for the Yankees’ run production until the ninth.