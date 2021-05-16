BALTIMORE – No excuses for this one.

Even with a lineup seemingly held together with baling wire and duct tape – not to mention the announcement earlier in the day of a ninth member of their traveling party testing positive for COVID-19 – a Yankees sweep of the lousy Orioles was there for a taking.

Two of the Yankees hitters slumping the worst this season – Gary Sanchez and Clint Frazier – homered in a four-run first inning, spotting Jordan Montgomery a big league before he threw a pitch.

But Montgomery had next to nothing and, after the absurdly hot Aaron Judge added his fourth homer of the series in the third inning, the offense completely stalled, leading to an 10-6 loss in front of 11,070 at Camden Yards.

The Yankees (22-18) fell to 4-2 on this three-city, 10-game trip that continues Monday night in Arlington, Texas against the Rangers.

Montgomery, who came in 2-1 with a 3.96 ERA, including 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA in his previous three starts, allowed five runs and six hits over three dreadful innings in which he threw 76 pitches.

After Judge’s team-best 12th homer of the season – and his fifth in six games, including three straight – in the top of the third to give Montgomery a 5-2 lead, the Orioles (17-23) tied it in the bottom half.

Baltimore took the lead for good in the fourth off Mike King on doubles by Cedric Mullins and Trey Mancini and Maikel Franco’s two-run homer off Wandy Peralta, unscored on in his first six appearances as a Yankee after being dealt for outfielder Mike Tauchman, in the seventh made it 8-5.

Ryan Mountcastle’s two-out, two-run single with the bases loaded in the eighth made it 10-5. Frazier and Andujar opened the ninth with singles against Cesar Valdez and DJ LeMahieu’s RBI single with two outs made it 10-6. Valdez struck out Luke Voit to end it.

Lefty Bruce Zimmermann, taking over for Adam Plutko, who allowed four hits and four runs in his first – and only – inning of work, was the Orioles’ MVP. Taking over in the second, he allowed one run, coming on the Judge homer, and two hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Still within striking distance in the eighth, trailing 8-5, Voit led off against lefty Tanner Scott with a single and Judge walked on four pitches. But lefty Paul Fry came on and got Gio Urshela to ground into a 6-4-3 double play – the second double play the third baseman grounded into in the game – and the inning passed quietly.

After the four-run first-inning eruption, which included a two-run homer by Sanchez, who came into the game hitting .190, and a solo blast a batter later by Frazier, who entered the day hitting .141, Montgomery gave two of those runs back in the bottom half.

Judge blistered a 3-and-1 changeup from Zimmermann to deep left-center, traveling an estimated 443 feet, in the third to make it 5-2 and that would be all in the offensive highlight department for the Yankees.

Montgomery saw the Orioles tie it in the bottom half. Austin Hays led off with a double, went to second on a wild pitch and scored on Mountcastle’s sacrifice fly to left. Pedro Severino struck out but an RBI double by Franco and an RBI single by Freddy Galvis tied it at 5-5.