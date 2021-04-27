BALTIMORE – The "matter of time" Aaron Boone and his players have been pledging for weeks would be here when it comes to a slumping offense might have arrived Tuesday night.

Though not reflected in the run total, the Yankees hit the ball hard all night in accruing 12 hits, including homers by Aaron Judge, Kyle Higashioka and Giancarlo Stanton, in a 5-1 victory over the Orioles in front of 6,662 at Camden Yards.

Encouraging as that might have been for a floundering offense in need of good news, Corey Kluber’s performance pushed that aside as the evening’s most significant headline.

The righthander, who had not lasted more than 4 2/3 innings in any start this season, went 6 2/3 innings.

Kluber, 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA over his first four starts, allowed one run, six hits and two walks. The veteran, who struck out five, seemed to tire at the end, allowing three of those hits in the sixth and seventh innings. He departed with two on and two outs in the seventh, but Jonathan Loaisiga continued his stellar start (a 1.23 ERA), getting Trey Mancini to ground out, ending the inning (he struck out three in the eighth, giving him 16 strikeouts compared with two walks in 14 2/3 innings).

The Yankees (10-13) scored in the first inning for just the second time this season in giving Kluber a lead before he threw a pitch.

DJ LeMahieu, slumping to start the season like most of his teammates, led off with a double. After Stanton grounded out, Judge, who came in with five hits and nine walks in his last 30 plate appearances, lashed a single to left. Gio Urshela’s sacrifice fly to center brought in LeMahieu to make it 1-0. It marked the Yankees’ first sacrifice fly of the season.

Kluber provided a shutdown inning, retiring the Orioles in order on 10 pitches.

Kluber put two on with one out in the second when he walked Austin Hays and hit Chance Sisco on the right shin with a 2-and-1 cutter, but quickly got out of it when Ryan Mountcastle grounded to Urshela, who started an easy-looking 5-4-3 double play.

Judge made it 2-0 with one out in the third, annihilating a fastball, which invitingly came in 92 mph and straight, to left for his fifth homer. That made it a team-best 12 of 21 games this season in which Judge reached base multiple times (Judge, replaced in the bottom of the ninth in right by Clint Frazier, reached a third time in the fourth with a walk). Judge has hit 20 homers vs. Baltimore since 2017, the second-most homers in that stretch against the Orioles behind J.D. Martinez’s 23 (Gleyber Torres has hit 16 in that stretch and Gary Sanchez 15).

After Kluber struck out two in a 1-2-3 bottom half, the Yankees drove Baltimore starter Bruce Zimmermann (four runs and nine hits over 3 2/3 innings) from the game in the fourth. Higashioka launched an opposite-field blast to right-center, on a first-pitch fastball, with one out to make it 3-0. After Rougned Odor grounded out, LeMahieu and Stanton singled and Judge walked to load the bases. In came righty Dillon Tate, a former Yankee, who allowed a single to Urshela. LeMahieu scored to make it 4-0 but third base coach Phil Nevin made an aggressive send with Stanton, who was thrown out by plenty at the plate to end the inning.

Through three innings the Yankees were outhitting the Orioles 10-0.

That changed in the bottom of the fourth when Trey Mancini led off with a double, went to third on DJ Stewart’s ground out and came home on Maikel Franco’s infield single to third, making it 4-1.

Stanton’s team-best sixth homer, a long shot to center off Tate leading off the seventh, made it 5-1.