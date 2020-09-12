TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Evening
SEARCH
69° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees edge Orioles in 10th inning for fourth straight win

The Yankees' DJ LeMahieu, center left, scores the

The Yankees' DJ LeMahieu, center left, scores the winning run on an RBI sacrifice fly by Luke Voit off Orioles relief pitcher Hunter Harvey, right, in the 10th inning of a game on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. Credit: AP/John Minchillo

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber
Print

The Yankees hardly played their best on Saturday. Oh, they pitched well – no earned runs in 10 innings – but they made three errors and, in the first nine innings, were 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left nine men on base.

But baseball’s 2020 extra-inning rules gave the Yankees a runner on second to start the bottom of the 10th in a tied game.

And baseball’s 2020 schedule gave the Yankees the Orioles on the schedule for the next-to-last time this season. Boy, do the Yankees love to play the Orioles.

Luke Voit’s sacrifice fly scored DJ LeMahieu with the winning run as the Yankees beat the Orioles for the ninth straight time in the Bronx, 2-1.

The Yankees have won four in a row overall. But this one was not as easy as the previous three, when they outscored their opponents 23-3.

LeMahieu was the free runner at second when the bottom of the 10th opened. He moved to third on the first pitch of the inning, a wild one to the backstop from Hunter Harvey.

Voit, who hit two home runs in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader sweep over Baltimore, hit a fly ball to deep right that was caught by DJ Stewart running away from the infield. LeMahieu tagged and scored without a throw.

In the top of the 10th, the Orioles started with a man on second base, and Jonathan Holder got out of it. Rio Ruiz moved the runner to third with a grounder to first, but – with the infield in -- Cedric Mullins lined out to Tyler Wade at second base for the second out. Holder then got Hanser Alberto on a high, shallow fly ball to left send it to the bottom of the 10th.

The Yankees scored four in the bottom of the first. And then not again until the 10th.

LeMahieu led off with a double off the left-centerfield wall against rookie righthander Dean Kremer. LeMahieu moved to third on a fly ball to right and, after Voit walked, the Yankees took a 1-0 lead on Clint Frazier’s sacrifice fly to right.

The Orioles tied it in the sixth with an unearned run against Jordan Montgomery – the only run charged to the lefthander in 5 2/3 innings.

Alberto singled to left and moved to second when the hit bounced off Brett Gardner’s glove for an error.

Alberto moved to third on a fly ball to right, which forced Aaron Boone to bring the infield in. Ryan Mountcastle followed with a pop fly that would have been eaten up by Thairo Estrada if the infield had been at normal depth.

But with Estrada in, the ball fell for a tying single off the second baseman’s outstretched glove as he tried for an over-the-shoulder catch.

Montgomery set a career high with nine strikeouts. He allowed three hits, walked one and continued an eight-game stretch of outstanding Yankees starting pitching (1.97 ERA).

The Yankees had other scoring opportunities against Kremer (five innings, one run in his second big-league start – both against the Yankees) and three Orioles relievers in regulation. Frazier tripled with two outs in the third, but Gleyber Torres struck out.

Gary Sanchez doubled with one out in the fourth, but Estrada struck out and Mike Tauchman hit a fly ball to left.

In the sixth, Tauchman made the last out again on a fly ball to left with runners on first and second. And in the eighth, Gardner tripled with two outs, but Sanchez popped out to left.

Newsday columnist Anthony Rieber

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

New York Sports

Linebacker Devante Downs, who just decided to show From unknown to starter, the rise of a Giants linebacker
Islanders head coach Barry Trotz speaks with his Best: Trotz not planning any big speeches for Isles' biggest game
Russia goalkeeper Ilya Sorokin makes a save during Isles' Sorokin getting invaluable practice time with extras
Rangers right wing Vitali Kravtsov skates against the Rangers' prospects getting an opportunity to play in Europe
UConn head coach Ray Reid looks on against Fund established in honor of Brentwood's Ray Reid 
Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky surprised fans at their Isles co-owner Jon Ledecky surprises fans
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search