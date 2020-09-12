The Yankees hardly played their best on Saturday. Oh, they pitched well – no earned runs in 10 innings – but they made three errors and, in the first nine innings, were 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left nine men on base.

But baseball’s 2020 extra-inning rules gave the Yankees a runner on second to start the bottom of the 10th in a tied game.

And baseball’s 2020 schedule gave the Yankees the Orioles on the schedule for the next-to-last time this season. Boy, do the Yankees love to play the Orioles.

Luke Voit’s sacrifice fly scored DJ LeMahieu with the winning run as the Yankees beat the Orioles for the ninth straight time in the Bronx, 2-1.

The Yankees have won four in a row overall. But this one was not as easy as the previous three, when they outscored their opponents 23-3.

LeMahieu was the free runner at second when the bottom of the 10th opened. He moved to third on the first pitch of the inning, a wild one to the backstop from Hunter Harvey.

Voit, who hit two home runs in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader sweep over Baltimore, hit a fly ball to deep right that was caught by DJ Stewart running away from the infield. LeMahieu tagged and scored without a throw.

In the top of the 10th, the Orioles started with a man on second base, and Jonathan Holder got out of it. Rio Ruiz moved the runner to third with a grounder to first, but – with the infield in -- Cedric Mullins lined out to Tyler Wade at second base for the second out. Holder then got Hanser Alberto on a high, shallow fly ball to left send it to the bottom of the 10th.

The Yankees scored four in the bottom of the first. And then not again until the 10th.

LeMahieu led off with a double off the left-centerfield wall against rookie righthander Dean Kremer. LeMahieu moved to third on a fly ball to right and, after Voit walked, the Yankees took a 1-0 lead on Clint Frazier’s sacrifice fly to right.

The Orioles tied it in the sixth with an unearned run against Jordan Montgomery – the only run charged to the lefthander in 5 2/3 innings.

Alberto singled to left and moved to second when the hit bounced off Brett Gardner’s glove for an error.

Alberto moved to third on a fly ball to right, which forced Aaron Boone to bring the infield in. Ryan Mountcastle followed with a pop fly that would have been eaten up by Thairo Estrada if the infield had been at normal depth.

But with Estrada in, the ball fell for a tying single off the second baseman’s outstretched glove as he tried for an over-the-shoulder catch.

Montgomery set a career high with nine strikeouts. He allowed three hits, walked one and continued an eight-game stretch of outstanding Yankees starting pitching (1.97 ERA).

The Yankees had other scoring opportunities against Kremer (five innings, one run in his second big-league start – both against the Yankees) and three Orioles relievers in regulation. Frazier tripled with two outs in the third, but Gleyber Torres struck out.

Gary Sanchez doubled with one out in the fourth, but Estrada struck out and Mike Tauchman hit a fly ball to left.

In the sixth, Tauchman made the last out again on a fly ball to left with runners on first and second. And in the eighth, Gardner tripled with two outs, but Sanchez popped out to left.