Yankees vs. Orioles

The Yankees played the Baltimore Orioles in the second game of a four-game series on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Yankees' Aaron Judge warms up before a game against the Orioles on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Baltimore.

Gary Sanchez of the Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Baltimore.

The Yankees' Gary Sanchez drops his bat as he watches his three-run home run during the first inning against the Orioles on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Baltimore.

Gary Sanchez of the Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Baltimore.

Starting pitcher Domingo German of the Yankees walks off the field against the Orioles after retiring the side in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Baltimore.

Orioles starting pitcher David Hess delivers a throws during the first inning against the Yankees on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Baltimore.

Orioles centerfielder Stevie Wilkerson leaps in vain for a two-run home run by the Yankees' Clint Frazier during the third inning on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Baltimore.

The Yankees' Gary Sanchez, left, celebrates his three-run home run with Aaron Hicks during the first inning against the Orioles on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Baltimore.

The Orioles' Dwight Smith Jr. slams into the wall as he pursued a ball that went for a double by the Yankees' Gio Urshela during the third inning on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Baltimore.

The Yankees' Gary Sanchez smiles in the dugout after his three-run home run during the first inning against the Orioles on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Baltimore.

The Yankees' Clint Frazier celebrates his two-run home run with Gio Urshela during the third inning against the Orioles on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Baltimore.