TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Evening
SEARCH
79° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees vs. Orioles

Print

The Yankees defeated the Orioles, 8-5, in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday at Yankee Stadium.

Didi Gregorius #18 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius celebrates his first-inning three-run home run against the Orioles with teammates Brett Gardner and Gio Urshela during the first game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on Monday.

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius celebrates his first-inning three-run
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius celebrates his first-inning three-run home run against the Orioles with his teammates during the first game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on Monday.

Gio Urshela #29 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela celebrates his fifth-inning home run against the Orioles during the first game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on Monday.

Cameron Maybin #38 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Yankees outfielder Cameron Maybin celebrates his sixth-inning home run against the Orioles during the first game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on Monday.

Gio Urshela #29 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela singles during the seventh inning against the Orioles during the first game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on Monday.

Didi Gregorius #18 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius follows through on a seventh-inning run scoring sacrifice fly against the Orioles during the first game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on Monday.

Jimmy Yacabonis #31 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Orioles pitcher Jimmy Yacabonis delivers in the eighth inning against the Yankees during the first game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on Monday.

Luis Cessa #85 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Yankees pitcher Luis Cessa delivers in the eighth inning against the during the first game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on Monday.

Gio Urshela #29 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela fields the ball for the final out against the Orioles during the first game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on Monday.

Aroldis Chapman #54 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman reacts after the final out against the Orioles during the first game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on Monday.

Didi Gregorius #18 and Cameron Maybin #38 of
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

The Yankees' Didi Gregorius and Cameron Maybin celebrate after defeating the Orioles during the first game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on Monday.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Didi Gregorius of the Yankees celebrates his first-inning Yankees hit four homers in Game 1 win over Orioles
Yankees pitcher James Paxton delivers during the first Paxton gets third straight win for Yankees
Gleyber Torres of the Yankees gets a force See the highlights from the Yankees' 2020 schedule
Taylor Bertolet #1, newly signed New York Jets Taylor Bertolet says he's ready for Jets' starting job
Fans wave a Puerto Rican flag at the Mets, Marlins to play series in Puerto Rico in 2020
This Newsday composite image shows Giants running back Giants' Barkley hopes to learn from Jets' Bell
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search