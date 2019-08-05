Yankees vs. Orioles

The Yankees beat the Orioles, 9-6, in the opener of a three-game series on Monday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Yankees' Brett Gardner runs to third on a single by Mike Tauchman against the Orioles in the fifth inning of a game Monday in Baltimore.

The Orioles' Trey Mancini is tagged out by Yankees catcher Austin Romine, left, in the third inning of a game on Monday in Baltimore.

The Yankees' Mike Tauchman is congratulated after scoring against the Orioles in the fifth inning of a game on Monday in Baltimore.

Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka delivers against the Orioles in the sixth inning of a game Monday in Baltimore.

The Orioles' Jonathan Villar celebrates a triple in the third inning during a game against the Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday in Baltimore.

Yankees catcher Austin Romine celebrates a solo home run in the second inning during a game against the Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday in Baltimore.

