This time, they looked up at the sky and at the forecast and decided not to wait. The Yankees rained out their game against the Orioles by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, one night after waiting more than two hours and postponing Monday’s game because of unplayable outfield conditions at Yankee Stadium.

There is no rain in the forecast for Wednesday’s single-admission doubleheader, which was scheduled when Monday’s game was called and will begin at 3 p.m.

J.A. Happ and Domingo German will start for the Yankees, in that order. Righthanders David Hess and Andrew Cashner will oppose them for the Orioles, in that order.

Tuesday’s rainout will be made up as the day portion of a day-night doubleheader on Aug. 12.

The Yankees are also off on Thursday, which means they will have three days off in a four-day span. Manager Aaron Boone said he welcomes the chance to give his guys some rest, even if it’s more than he expected when the week began.

“Obviously, you don’t want to rack up doubleheaders and things like that,” Boone said. “And as dicey as the weather’s been here the first month and a half of the season, we’ve been pretty fortunate that we’ve gotten some games in. Anytime in the course of the grind of the season you get a day, you welcome it and try to make the most of it and try and appreciate that the guys get some down time.”One Yankee who may not have wanted the down time was Aaron Hicks, who was set to make his season debut out of the leadoff spot on Monday and then was set to make his season debut again out of the No. 3 hole on Tuesday.Hicks, who missed spring training and the start of the season with a sore lower back, will try, try, try again for at least one of the games on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the days off might be beneficial to Gleyber Torres, who missed Sunday’s game – the last one the Yankees played – after getting hit by a pitch in the right elbow on Friday at Tampa Bay.

Torres was in the lineup both Monday and Tuesday, but more time off for the elbow to heal probably isn’t a bad thing.

The Yankees will add outfielder Mike Tauchman as the 26th man on the roster Wednesday. Tauchman was sent to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Sunday’s game in preparation for Hicks’ return.

The last three scheduled games in New York have been rained out. The Mets-Marlins contest at Citi Field was postponed on Mother’s Day.

Tuesday’s swift action in the Bronx was in contrast to Monday, when the Yankees announced a 7:45 tentative start time for the scheduled 6:35 p.m. game. The rain had stopped, and the starting pitchers warmed up, but the outfield was so water-logged that the game was postponed despite the grounds crew’s best efforts.

There were no such herculean attempt on Tuesday. The forecast didn’t show any breaks until well after midnight.

“Obviously, the weather reports come in and Major League Baseball was obviously involved,” Boone said. “You’re trying to make the best decisions possible.”