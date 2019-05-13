TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees-Orioles postponed due to unplayable field conditions following rain

The game has been rescheduled for Wednesday as the first game of a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 3:05 p.m.

Members of the grounds crew attempt to dry

Members of the grounds crew attempt to dry the field before a game between the Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 13, 2019. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @therealarieber
Print

With an outfield full of water and more rain on the way, Monday night’s Yankees-Orioles game was postponed after a wait of more than two hours. The teams will play a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday beginning at 3:05 p.m.

Monday’s scheduled 6:35 p.m. start was originally supposed to be delayed only until 7:45 p.m. Both starting pitchers – Luis Cessa for the Yankees and David Hess for the Orioles – warmed up.

But the grounds crew was unable to get the outfield to drain after two days of heavy rain. According to Cessa, he was told there would be a further delay of 20 minutes, and then another of 15, and then it became clear the game was not going to happen.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Orioles manager Brandon Hyde huddled with the umpires in short leftfield, with the meeting breaking up at about 8:45. The postponement was announced soon after.

The grounds crew had attempted to dry the outfield using a pair of leaf blowers, squeegees and other implements. Apparently, there were no giant rolls of paper towels available. But there was just too much water, and more rain was on the way.

“You’re getting ready to play and everyone’s getting hot,” Boone said. “You get your pitcher warmed up and then realize that – obviously, I think everyone saw by the images and whatnot that it just wasn’t playable there . . . usually, the field drains pretty well. It was obviously just a bad situation where it wasn’t. The standing water in leftfield and then all of a sudden the emerging thought that maybe more rain was on the way, definitely I think the right call to put this one off.”

Boone said J.A. Happ will start Tuesday night as scheduled, with Domingo German going in one of Wednesday’s games. The other game’s starter will be decided after Boone sees who he needs out of the bullpen Tuesday.

Cessa, who was tapped to start in place of the injured Jonathan Loaisiga, said he would be available out of the bullpen Tuesday.

Newsday columnist Anthony Rieber

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

