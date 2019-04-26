SAN FRANCISCO – The Yankees’ outfield had quite a different look to it Friday night.

Granted, that’s essentially been the case during most of a season in which Aaron Hicks started the year on the injured list and quickly was followed by Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge.

But even Friday stood out as, from left to right, the Yankees’ outfield consisted of Thairo Estrada, Mike Tauchman and Cameron Maybin.

Entering the game, the three had totaled 53 at-bats for the Yankees.

Tauchman, remarkably, was the veteran of the group, playing in his 19th game with the Yankees. Maybin was acquired via a trade with the Indians on Thursday and Estrada is an infield prospect whom the Yankees only a few days ago began giving some pregame work in the outfield.

No, Brett Gardner is not hurt, Aaron Boone said. It was just a matter of needing to give him a day off.

“He’s done really well out there,” Boone said of Estrada, called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on April 21 when Judge went to the IL. “He’s a really good athlete, obviously a really good infielder. Obviously, we’re not in a normal situation right now with some of the things we’re dealing with, so feel like he’s a good option. I feel like I really needed to get Gardy, whether it was tonight or tomorrow, one day [off] on this trip. We’re going to roll with Thairo out there in left and we feel like he’s capable of handling it.”

Estrada, who had not played a game in the outfield at any level since the Yankees signed him as an undrafted free agent in August 2012, said he is confident.

“I feel comfortable,” Estrada, 2-for-4 in two games since being called up, said through his translator. “You have to look at it with the objective that you have a job to do and that the work that I’ve done is going to allow me to do that. The training we’ve done out there has given me that opportunity.”