TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Evening
SEARCH
46° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner granted restraining order against fan

New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner (11)

New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner (11) during batting practice before Game 6 of the ALCS against Houston Astros on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Minute Maid Park in Houston Tx. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By The Associated Press
Print

A Bronx Supreme Court judge granted a protective order for Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner against a fan.

Gardner, 36, filed the request last week against Gina Devasahayam and said in court documents she has "harassed and menaced" him and his family, The New York Post reported.

Bronx Supreme Court Justice Eddie McShan said he granted the request Monday because of "the possibility of injury."

Gardner has told the court that Devasahayam believes they have some sort of relationship, but he says they have never met in person.

Devasahayam, 46, told The Post outside the courtroom that they met on social media.

The judge gave Devasahayam until Thursday to offer evidence to alter the ruling.

Associated Press logo
By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman speaks to the Gettleman: Giants are open to trading down from No. 4
Bucks guard Wesley Matthews, left, reaches for the Nets tasked with defending Wizards' Beal to open trip
Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom throws during a spring Mets' DeGrom works on backdoor slider in sim game
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge makes a play in Judge progressing, could play in game next week
New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino arm during Yankees' Luis Severino needs Tommy John surgery
Cal Clutterbuck of the Islanders celebrates his first-period Clutterbuck skates with Isles for first time since injury
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search