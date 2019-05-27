For openers, the Yankees’ strategy of using Chad Green to start a game for the second time in three days and pitch only one inning worked out just fine.

Green struck out the side on 14 pitches before turning the ball over to the bullpen. David Hale threw four innings in his second Yankees appearance and was the winning pitcher in the Yankees’ 5-2 victory over Manny Machado and the Padres before a sellout crowd of 46,254 on Memorial Day.

Hale allowed two runs – both in the second inning – and then threw three scoreless frames. He was followed by Adam Ottavino, Tommy Kahnle, Zack Britton and Aroldis Chapman, each of whom pitched a scoreless inning with Chapman overcoming Machado’s leadoff double in the ninth for his 15th save.

Yankees pitchers struck out 11. The Yankees struck out 12 times against four San Diego pitchers, but were powered by home runs from Clint Frazier, Brett Gardner and Gary Sanchez.

The Yankees are 3-0 when they use Green as an opener. It’s the first time Green, who came in with a 12.15 ERA, didn’t give up a run in that role.

“They were great all day and it started with Greenie,” manager Aaron Boone said. “He set the tone for us and then David Hale took it from there and passed it off.”

Trailing 2-0, the Yankees scored three times in the second against San Diego starter Matt Strahm. Frazier started things with a one-out home run to leftfield, his 10th of the season.

One out later, with Gio Urshela on first, Gardner jumped on the first pitch and drove it into the rightfield seats for a two-run homer and a 3-2 Yankees lead. It was Gardner’s eighth home run and first against a lefthander.

“There’s nothing better than that,” Hale said. “You give up two runs and your offense scores three. It’s just a testament to how good these guys are and it can happen so fast.”

Strahm (2-4) allowed three runs and four hits with three walks and 10 strikeouts in six innings.

Sanchez, who had struck out in his first three at-bats, hit a solo homer to right in the eighth to make it 4-2. It was Sanchez’s 16th home run of the season.

Gleyber Torres followed with a double and scored when rightfielder Franmil Reyes booted Cameron Maybin’s single to right.

The Padres became the 29th and final team to visit this version of Yankee Stadium. They had not played the Yankees in the Bronx since June 19, 2008.

Machado, who went 1-for-4 (strikeout, pop-up, double play grounder, double), was booed by Yankees fans throughout in a puzzling display. Machado met with the Yankees on the start of his free agent tour, but the Yankees never made an offer before Machado signed with the Padres for 10 years and $300 million.

“I think that’s in baseball, when you’re a great player, sometimes the visiting crowd lets you hear about it,” Boone said. “More a tribute to what a good player Manny is.”

The Yankees used Green as an opener for the third time this season. On May 19, he allowed two runs in 1 2/3 innings in a 13-5 victory over Tampa Bay. On Saturday, he allowed one run in one inning in the Yankees’ 6-5 victory in the second game of a doubleheader in Kansas City.

The Padres’ runs against Hale (1-0) came on RBI doubles by Josh Naylor and Austin Hedges in the second. Hale, a 31-year-old righthander, was called up by the Yankees last Tuesday and earned a save in his first appearance. He also appeared in three games in two separate stints with the Yankees last season.

“We needed him today,” Boone said. “We absolutely needed him to get through that [second] inning and he did. He settled in and got real pitch efficient and then we’re able to roll the guys out and they did their thing.”