Scenes from Yankee Stadium as the Yankees host the San Diego Padres and Manny Machado.

Gio Urshela #29 of the New York Yankees prepares for a game against the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 27, 2019.

Brett Gardner of the New York Yankees prepares for a game against the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 27, 2019.

Gio Urshela #29 of the New York Yankees strikes out to end the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 27, 2019.

Gary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees celebrates his eighth inning home run against the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium on May 27, 2019.

Adam Ottavino #0 of the New York Yankees works the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 27, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Home plate umpire Joe West works on the batters box using the bat of Hunter Renfroe #10 of the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 27, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Luis Severino of the New York Yankees looks on against the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 27, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City.