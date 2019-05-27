TODAY'S PAPER
Scenes from Yankee Stadium as the Yankees host the San Diego Padres and Manny Machado.

Gio Urshela #29 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Gio Urshela #29 of the New York Yankees prepares for a game against the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 27, 2019.

Brett Gardner of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Brett Gardner  of the New York Yankees prepares for a game against the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 27, 2019.

Gio Urshela #29 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Gio Urshela #29 of the New York Yankees strikes out to end the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 27, 2019.

Gary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Gary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees celebrates his eighth inning home run against the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium on May 27, 2019.

Adam Ottavino #0 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Adam Ottavino #0 of the New York Yankees works the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 27, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Home plate umpire Joe West works on the
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Home plate umpire Joe West works on the batters box using the bat of Hunter Renfroe #10 of the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 27, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Luis Severino of the New York Yankees looks
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Luis Severino of the New York Yankees looks on against the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 27, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates with his teammates after defeating the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 27, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

