TAMPA, Fla. – The Yankees’ all but non-interest in aggressively pursuing free-agent superstar infielder Manny Machado this winter essentially came down to three elements:

A belief Troy Tulowitzki, who missed all of 2018, would be healthy enough to fill the void left by Didi Gregorius while he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

Faith in continued improvement by Miguel Andujar, second in AL Rookie of the Year Voting.

And, first and foremost, an organizational desire to spread its money around to address a variety of needs, all while keeping an eye on future payrolls, which will only increase as young players such as Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres and Andujar – to name just three – will be in line for far larger paydays down the road.

“Without question, everything effects other things,” Brian Cashman said late Friday morning at Steinbrenner Field.

The GM spoke about the same time Machado, who signed a 10-year $300 million with the Padres, was beginning his introductory news conference in Peoria, Arizona.



“Clearly, we eventually made a decision to try and be diversified as we can,” Cashman said.

The Yankees, who hosted Machado for a day in December – it’s always important to remember the player, who grew up idolizing Alex Rodriguez, requested the visit to the Bronx – there was no real pursuit by the Bombers thereafter.

The Yankees, who will have a payroll in the neighborhood of $225 million – placing them above the $206 million luxury tax threshold – indeed diversified.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

They brought back lefty reliever Zack Britton on a three-year, $39 million deal and signed righty reliever Adam Ottavino to a three-year, $27 million contract. The Yankees also brought aboard Gold Glove second baseman DJ LeMaheiu on a two-year, $24 million deal and retained free agent lefthander J.A. Happ for two years and $34 million.

“We have a very significant financial commitment to the team that’s already on the field,” Cashman said. “And then it was how to address the needs of that team in the present, and create flexibility moving forward in the future and also having an interest in some of our under-control players and anticipating future dollar amounts that they [may get] on a year-in year-out basis through arbitration, or create the atmosphere for potential multi-year deals to secure them going forward.”

The most recent example of that, of course, was the Yankees signing ace Luis Severino to a four-year, $40 million deal that buys out the 25-year-old righthander’s remaining arbitration eligible seasons and first year of free agency.

“Every dollar affects somebody else’s dollar,” Cashman said. “So we walked the path of diversification. We feel we've improved our club, we feel we’ve provided flexibility.”

In regard to Tulowitzki, the Yankees saw the 34-year-old once in a public workout in late December and then again in a private one and signed the five-time All-Star for the league-minimum of $550,000. Tulowitzki didn’t play last season after double-heel surgery to remove bone spurs and has played in just 66 games total the last two years.

“We’re banking on the problem being fixed,” Cashman said of the heel issue and other injuries that have played Tulowitzki in recent seasons. “Now we feel we have a relatively healthy player.”

And, despite some speculation to the contrary, Cashman never saw a need for help at third. That spot belongs to Andujar, who struggled in the field but whose bat nearly won him ROY honors.

“Lest we not forget we have a very high-end, under-control third baseman who finished second in the Rookie of the Year [vote] that was a big reason we won 100 games last year,” Cashman said. “So it gave us the ability to have a lot of different choices and not be forced [into anything].”