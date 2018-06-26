PHILADELPHIA — There are nights when Luis Severino doesn’t quite have it all working and the righthander must grind through.

Those nights, because of the overall quality of Severino’s stuff, often times still end with the Yankees in the “W” column.

Then there are the nights — which dating to last season are the rule rather than exception — when the other team has almost no chance.

Tuesday was the latter.

Controlling the Phillies with his 100-mph fastball and at times sick slider, Severino was as good as he’s been all season, throwing seven shutout innings in a 6-0 victory in front of 43,568 at Citizens Bank Park.

The 24-year-old, who struck out nine and did not walk a batter, allowed six hits in improving to 12-2 with a 2.10 ERA. His 11 victories coming into the night were tied for the Major-League lead.

Severino was the beneficiary of a balanced offense that banged out 10 hits. Aaron Hicks had two hits and two RBIs, with the centerfielder homering off Jake Arrieta to start the game. Hicks also did it on defense, robbing Rhys Hoskins of extra-bases with a leaping catch against the wall in center on a drive off Adam Warren.

Gleyber Torres added two hits and two RBIs, the still-hot Giancarlo Stanton had two hits and Didi Gregorius homered.

Arrieta, who came in 5-5 with a 3.42 ERA, allowed six runs (three earned) and nine hits over five innings.

Hicks, getting the start in center for Brett Gardner, got ahead 2-and-0 before hammering a 95-mph fastball to dead center, his 11th homer giving Severino a lead before he threw a pitch. It was Hicks’ third career leadoff homer, his first as a Yankee and gave the outfielder his sixth homer of the month.

The Yankees (52-25) tacked on three unearned runs in the third, with Torres and Greg Bird getting key two-out hits. After Severino led off with a flyout to right, Hicks and Aaron Judge singled. Gregorius followed with a grounder to second that should have resulted in a double play. But second baseman Cesar Hernandez tossed wide to second, the error loading the bases. Stanton, who singled in the first inning to give him eight hits in his last nine at-bats, struck out.

But Torres roped a 1-and-0 fastball to left, the two-run single making it 3-0. Bird then snapped a 0-for-15 slide by lining an RBI single to left to make it 4-0.

Maikel Franco doubled with one out in the bottom half, but Severino stranded him and the offense added on in the fourth.

Austin Romine led off with a double off the wall in left-center, just missing a homer. With Severino at the plate, Arrieta threw a wild pitch but the ball caromed off the backstop to catcher Andrew Knapp, who had a play at third. His throw beat the runner but an acrobatic slide by Romine allowed him to avoid the tag of Franco, the third baseman. Severino struck out but Hicks’ sacrifice fly to the track in center made it 5-0.

Gregorius’ 15th homer of the season, a blast to right that opened the fifth made it 6-0.

Severino did not allow multiple base runners in an inning until the seventh. He struck out Carlos Santana looking at a 99-mph fastball to start the inning and retired Nick Williams on a pop out to third. Kingery singled and Knapp doubled, putting runners at the corners. Severino struck out pinch hitter Aaron Altherr swinging on three pitches, the final one, and the righty’s last of the night, an 89-mph slider.