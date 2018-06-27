Yankees go quietly in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — A lineup without a resting Aaron Judge, and Neil Walker, Kyle Higashioka and Luis Cessa filling out slots 7-9 in the order didn’t look especially promising.

Indeed, sometimes you can predict baseball.

The evening progressed about as expected, with the Yankees going rather quietly, 3-0, to the Phillies Wednesday night in front of 42,028 at Citizens Bank Park.

The Bombers managed all of four hits, none since the sixth inning, and put just one runner in scoring position.

Regardless, the Yankees, at 52-26, enter this weekend’s monster AL East showdown with the Red Sox, who were 53-27 entering Wednesday night’s game against the Angels, in a virtual tie atop the division.

Luis Cessa, on a pitch count around 80, got the start for the Bombers and lasted three innings. The 26-year-old righthander, who started the season on the DL with an oblique strain and was activated June 21, allowed three runs and five hits. All of the runs came on Rhys Hoskins’ three-run homer to right-center in the second. Cessa, who walked two and struck out two, threw 74 pitches, 44 strikes.

The Phillies (42-36), who dropped the first two games of the series, got seven terrific innings out of righthander Zach Elfin, who allowed four hits. Elfin walked two and struck out six in improving to 6-2 with a 3.02 ERA.

The Phillies quickly went to work on Cessa.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Switch-hitting leadoff man Cesar Hernandez, batting lefty, beat the shift with a bunt to the third base side of the diamond. Rhys Hoskins followed with a sharp single to left. Odubel Herrera lifted a 0-and-2 slider to short left for the first out. Cessa walked Carlos Santana to load the bases but struck out Aaron Altherr looking at a 1-and-2 slider. He got ahead of Scott Kingery, who had two hits off Luis Severino Tuesday, 0-and-2, finishing him off on yet another slider to end the 27-pitch inning.

Cessa wasn’t as fortunate in the second. Jorge Alfaro singled with one out and went to second on Eflin’s sacrifice bunt. Cessa walked Hernandez and got ahead of Hoskins 1-and-2 before hanging a slider the rightfielder took opposite-field for his 12th homer of the season, which made it 3-0. Herrera grounded to second for the third out, leaving Cessa at 55 pitches through two.

Carlos Santana led off the third with a drive to left that looked like an extra-base hit. But Brett Gardner crashed up against the wall, leading with his right shoulder and head, to make a leaping catch. The veteran was shaken up but stayed in.

Aaron Altherr followed with a long drive toward the corner in right where Giancarlo Stanton made a fine running catch for the second out. Kingery singled and went to second on a wild pitch but Cessa got Maikel Franco to ground out.

Righthander Giovanny Gallegos was outstanding in relief of Cessa, striking out six over three scoreless innings.

The Yankees had one inning in which they put two runners on. Miguel Andujar singled with one out in the second and, after Walker struck out, backup catcher Kyle Higashioka walked. Cessa, however, struck out to end the threat.

On this night, there were no more by the Yankees.

Seranthony Dominguez, who pitched a perfect eighth, retired the Bombers in order in the ninth for his fifth save.

After Aaron Hicks’ second hit of the night, a single to start the sixth, Phillies pitching retired the last 11 Yankees they faced