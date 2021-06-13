Yankees hit another low mark in shutout loss to Phillies

PHILADELPHIA – Jameson Taillon was talking about his one-third-of-an-inning outing Saturday, but he just as easily could have been evaluating the 2021 Yankees.

"It’s embarrassing. It’s humiliating," the righthander said.

Not the kind of pithy phrase likely to show up on a motivational T-shirt, but as good a summation as any for what has transpired so far.

A season already with far more low points than high found yet another low mark Sunday afternoon in a hardly-competitive 7-0 loss to the Phillies in front of 38,512 at Citizens Bank Park.

After starting this three-city, eight-game trip with two victories over the Twins, a team that looks for the nearest corner to hide in whenever the Bombers show up, the Yankees (33-32) have lost three straight and 11 of 15. Joe Girardi’s Phillies (32-31) have won six of seven.

Domingo German, throwing the ball better than any Yankees starter not named Gerrit Cole, was horrendous, allowing seven runs and 10 hits over 4 1/3 innings and sending his ERA to 3.88 from 3.12.

The story, however, as it’s been so much of this season, was the offense.

Phillies righty Aaron Nola, who came in 4-4 with a 4.06 ERA in 13 starts, allowed three hits and a walk over 7 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts.

The Yankees were outhit, 12-4, their less-than-potent intentions with the bat apparent from the first inning.

DJ LeMahieu led off the game with a single but Gleyber Torres grounded into a 6-4-3 double play, the Yankees’ MLB-leading 64th grounded into double play this season. Rougned Odor grounded back to Nola to end the eight-pitch inning. The Yankees didn’t get another hit until LeMahieu’s two-out single in the sixth, the game long out of hand by then.

The Phillies, as they did the previous day, went right to work in the bottom half of the first.

Odubel Herrera led off with a sharp single to left and Jean Segura followed with a sharp single to right, putting runners at the corners. J.T. Realmuto made it three straight hits, this one a bleeder to the right side of the mound, which brought in Herrera to make it 1-0. German did keep it there, getting some help from Torres at short. Bryce Harper hit a seed, but Torres made a sliding stop behind the bag, flipped to Odor for the force at second. Odor then got Segura trying for third to complete the 6-4-5 double play. German induced Rhys Hoskins to fly to right to end the 24-pitch inning.

German appeared as if he’d work out of trouble in the second but did not. Former Yankee Andrew McCutchen led off with a drive down the leftfield line Miguel Andujar had a play on but couldn’t make, the ball banging off the base of the wall for a double. Alec Bohm lined a single to right. Ronald Torreyes, another former Yankee, fouled out to first and Nola struck out, but Herrera lasered an RBI double over Andujar’s head in left-center to make it 2-0 and Segura ripped a ground smash back up the middle, the two-run single making it 4-0.

The Phillies opened it up even more in the fifth, knocking out German. Segura opened the inning with a triple to center and Realmuto’s line-drive single brought him in to make it 5-0. Harper singled, Hoskins flied out and Aaron Boone summoned righty Wandy Peralta to face McCutchen. The outfielder roped one into the corner in left for a two-run double that made it 7-0. At that point the Yankees were being outhit 11-1.

Odor led off the seventh with a double but, like Gary Sanchez and Clint Frazier before him this season, inexplicably made an out on a ball hit in front of him, to the shortstop Torreyes. That marked the 31st out made on the basepaths this season by the Yankees, most in the sport.