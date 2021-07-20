For Estevan Florial and Yankees fans who love a good prospect – even one who is hitting .214 in the minors – Tuesday’s callup to the big leagues was a long time coming.

It took the Yankees putting six outfielders on the injured list before the 23-year-old Florial got the call for more than a quick look-see.

Playing in his third major league game, Florial hit his first career home run and drove in two runs in the Yankees’ 6-4 victory over the Phillies at Yankee Stadium.

Florial drove in the Yankees’ first run with a groundout in the third inning. He drove in (and scored) the final run with a line drive home run to the short porch in right in the eighth.

It was Florial’s third big-league hit, but his first home run, and it was the fourth solo shot for the Yankees on the night.

In winning their third straight game with a makeshift lineup that did not include late scratch DJ LeMahieu (stomach virus), the Yankees also got solo home runs from Brett Gardner (the tiebreaker in the fifth inning), Gary Sanchez and Giancarlo Stanton.

The Yankees used six pitchers to hold down the Phillies, with Luis Cessa (3-1) getting the win in relief of Domingo German and Aroldis Chapman picking up his 17th save and first since June 20, despite allowing a run in the ninth.

Chapman, who had lost his closer’s job over the last month, came in to protect a 6-3 lead. He fell behind 3-and-0 to the first batter he faced – Bryce Harper – including a 2-and-0 fastball under Harper’s chin that went to the backstop. But Chapman rebounded and struck out Harper on a nasty slider.

Andrew McCutchen followed with a home run to left to make it 6-4. Chapman shook it off and struck out Rhys Hoskins and Didi Gregorius on six pitches to finish it.

An unexpected part of the victory was the Yankees – at least this version of them – using their legs to generate offense.

It happened in the third inning with the Yankees trailing 1-0. Greg Allen banged a ball off the rightfield wall and raced around the bases for a triple. Allen scored when the next batter, Florial, grounded out to first.

It happened again in the fifth with the Yankees trailing 2-1. Allen walked, stole second, moved to third on Florial’s deep fly to center, and scored when Gregorius – after snaring a liner hit by Tyler Wade – threw wildly to third in attempt to double up Allen.

Yankees fans enjoyed the bursts of speed. They also enjoyed the more familiar home runs, including Gardner’s go-ahead shot to the first row in right-center in the fifth, Sanchez’s moon shot to the back of the leftfield bleachers in the sixth, and Stanton’s laser into the leftfield bleachers in the seventh. It was Stanton’s first home run since July 6 and made the score 5-2.

Florial has been called up on three other occasions over the past two seasons, but had only appeared in two games. He went 1-for-3 on Aug 28, 2020, and 1-for-3 this May 27. This time, he should get an extended look.

The Yankees had resisted calling him up through all their earlier injuries and COVID issues. Finally, Trey Amburgey was placed on the 10-day IL with a hamstring strain and the call went for the lefthanded-batting Florial, who was hitting .214 with 12 HRs and 68 strikeouts in 240 plate appearances combined for Scranton and Double-A Somerset.

Less than an hour before the game, the Yankees announced that LeMahieu had been scratched. A rapid COVID test was negative, the Yankees added. Six Yankees are currently on the COVID injured list because of the team’s second outbreak of the season.

The Yankees aren’t the only team dealing with COVID. Nola was activated for the game off the Phillies’ COVID IL as manager Joe Girardi’s club is dealing with an outbreak of its own. Four players were placed on the COVID IL on July 11. Nola is the first one back. Just before the game, the Phillies added two relievers (Bailey Falter and JD Hammer) to their COVID IL.