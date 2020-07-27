TODAY'S PAPER
91° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
91° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees vs. Phillies postponed amid Miami Marlins COVID-19 outbreak 

Members of the Miami Marlins react after a

Members of the Miami Marlins react after a three-run homer by Brian Anderson against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 26, 2020 in Philadelphia. Credit: Getty Images/Mitchell Leff

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

PHILADELPHIA — It took less than a week for what was considered an inevitability once Major League Baseball set this 60-game schedule to occur: a teamwide outbreak of COVID-19 amongst one of its teams, in this case the Miami Marlins.

And the reverberations were immediately felt.

The Yankees, scheduled to start a two-game series in Philadelphia on Monday night vs. the Phillies, saw that game postponed as a result.  So, too, was the Marlins’ home opener Monday night against the Orioles.

“Tonight’s scheduled games between the Miami Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles at Marlins Park and the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park have been postponed while Major League Baseball conducts additional COVID-19 testing,” MLB said in a statement released later Monday morning. “The members of the Marlins’ traveling party are self-quarantining in place while awaiting the outcome of those results.  Major League Baseball has been coordinating with the Major League Baseball Players Association; the Marlins; the Orioles; the Marlins’ weekend opponent, the Phillies; and Club medical staffs, and will continue to provide updates as appropriate.”

The Yankees awoke in their team hotel here Monday morning to the news that 14 members of the Marlins' traveling party, who had just finished a series at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, had tested positive for the virus.

"Postponing tonight's home opener was the correct decision to ensure we take a collective pause and try to properly grasp the totality of this situation," Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said in a statement. "We have conducted another round of testing for our players and staff, and our team will all remain in Philadelphia pending the results of those tests, which we expect later today."

Word quickly circulated and it didn’t take long for much of the Yankees' traveling party to reach a consensus: Few, if any, of the group felt especially comfortable going into a clubhouse that less than 12 hours before had been occupied by the Marlins. (The Yankees were staying in a different hotel than the Marlins.)

J.A. Happ was slated to start Monday’s game and Gerrit Cole was supposed to start Tuesday night.

The Yankees opened the season by winning two of three in Washington against the Nationals.

As of late Monday morning, it was not yet known what MLB planned to do with Monday’s postponed game. One scenario being discussed behind the scenes was moving the series to New York. After the two-game series vs. the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, the teams were scheduled to play a two-game series at Yankee Stadium starting Wednesday.


As of late Monday morning, it was not yet known what MLB planned to do with Monday’s postponed game. One scenario being discussed behind the scenes was moving the series to New York. After the two-game series vs. the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, the teams were scheduled to play a two-game series at Yankee Stadium starting Wednesday.

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

New York Sports

The New York Giants introduce their new coach Amid pandemic, NFL teams also worry about increased injuries
Yankees starting pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga works the first Lennon: In shortened season, 'Game 3' win a big one
Aldrick Rosas of the Giants looks on after Giants expected to release Rosas after June arrest
Islanders forward Mathew Barzal skates during an NHL Barzal, Isles excited as team departs for Toronto
Marc Staal at Rangers training camp on July Rangers 'itching to play competitive hockey again,' Staal says
Then-Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau reacts to a Now that Knicks have Thibodeau, it's time to fix their roster
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search