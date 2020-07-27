PHILADELPHIA — It took less than a week for what was considered an inevitability once Major League Baseball set this 60-game schedule to occur: a teamwide outbreak of COVID-19 amongst one of its teams, in this case the Miami Marlins.

And the reverberations were immediately felt.

The Yankees, scheduled to start a two-game series in Philadelphia on Monday night vs. the Phillies, saw that game postponed as a result. So, too, was the Marlins’ home opener Monday night against the Orioles.

“Tonight’s scheduled games between the Miami Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles at Marlins Park and the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park have been postponed while Major League Baseball conducts additional COVID-19 testing,” MLB said in a statement released later Monday morning. “The members of the Marlins’ traveling party are self-quarantining in place while awaiting the outcome of those results. Major League Baseball has been coordinating with the Major League Baseball Players Association; the Marlins; the Orioles; the Marlins’ weekend opponent, the Phillies; and Club medical staffs, and will continue to provide updates as appropriate.”

The Yankees awoke in their team hotel here Monday morning to the news that 14 members of the Marlins' traveling party, who had just finished a series at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, had tested positive for the virus.

"Postponing tonight's home opener was the correct decision to ensure we take a collective pause and try to properly grasp the totality of this situation," Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said in a statement. "We have conducted another round of testing for our players and staff, and our team will all remain in Philadelphia pending the results of those tests, which we expect later today."

Word quickly circulated and it didn’t take long for much of the Yankees' traveling party to reach a consensus: Few, if any, of the group felt especially comfortable going into a clubhouse that less than 12 hours before had been occupied by the Marlins. (The Yankees were staying in a different hotel than the Marlins.)

J.A. Happ was slated to start Monday’s game and Gerrit Cole was supposed to start Tuesday night.

The Yankees opened the season by winning two of three in Washington against the Nationals.

As of late Monday morning, it was not yet known what MLB planned to do with Monday’s postponed game. One scenario being discussed behind the scenes was moving the series to New York. After the two-game series vs. the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, the teams were scheduled to play a two-game series at Yankee Stadium starting Wednesday.