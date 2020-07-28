PHILADELPHIA — The Yankees are leaving this city with the same 2-1 record they arrived here with Sunday night.

The outbreak of COVID-19 cases on the Miami Marlins caused both Yankees games against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park – scheduled for Monday and Tuesday night – to be postponed, sources confirmed.

Instead, the Yankees were slated to depart their Philadelphia team hotel about 2 p.m. and head straight to Yankee Stadium for a late afternoon workout.

It was not yet clear what the Yankees would do with their starting pitchers the rest of the week. J.A. Happ was supposed to start Monday night’s game, and Gerrit Cole was supposed to start Tuesday night.

The news of Tuesday’s postponement was not unexpected.

Not since news broke Monday morning that a total of 13 Marlins, who preceded the Yankees inside the visitor’s clubhouse at Citizens Bank Park, had tested positive for COVID-19. That total was reportedly bumped to 17 on Tuesday morning when four additional tests came back positive.

“I don’t put this in the nightmare category,” commissioner Rob Manfred said Monday night during an interview on MLB Network. “Obviously, we don’t want any player to get exposed. It’s not a positive thing. But I don’t see it as a nightmare. We built the protocols to allow us to continue to play. That’s why we have the expanded rosters. That’s why we have the pool of additional players.”

The Yankees, scheduled to play the Phillies on Wednesday at the Stadium in the home opener, spent Monday quarantined in their hotel awaiting word from MLB regarding Tuesday night’s game.

It did not come until Tuesday morning when news came that the Phillies, all of whom had to be tested again Monday having just spent the weekend potentially exposed to the Marlins, had not yet received all of their results back.

Even if those results all came back negative, it’s unlikely the Yankees would have been especially enthusiastic about entering the same clubhouse the Marlins had just occupied.

Said one Yankees insider Monday night: “I don’t see us being any more comfortable being in that clubhouse [on Tuesday],” he said, “than we would have been today.”