Yankees Photo Day 2019

Yankees players posed for the camera at Photo Day during spring training on Feb. 21 in Tampa, Florida.

New York Yankees C.C. Sabathia during Spring Training
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Yankees pitcher C.C. Sabathia during spring training Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Feb. 21.

New York Yankees Miguel Andujar during Spring Training
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar during spring training Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Feb. 21.

New York Yankees Gary Sanchez during Spring Training
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez during spring training Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Feb. 21.

New York Yankees Jonathan Holder during Spring Training
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Yankees pitcher Jonathan Holder during spring training Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Feb. 21.

New York Yankees Danny Farquhar during Spring Training
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Yankees pitcher Danny Farquhar during spring training Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Feb. 21.

New York Yankees Didi Gregorius during Spring Training
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius during spring training Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Feb. 21.

New York Yankees Luis Severino during Spring Training
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Yankees pitcher Luis Severino during spring training Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Feb. 21

New York Yankees Dellin Betances during Spring Training
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Yankees pitcher Dellin Betances during spring training Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Feb. 21.

New York Yankees Aroldis Chapman during Spring Training
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman during spring training Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Feb. 21.

New York Yankees Brett Gardner during Spring Training
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Yankees outfieler Brett Gardner during spring training Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Feb. 21.

New York Yankees Aaron Judge during Spring Training
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge during spring training Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Feb. 21.

New York Yankees Giancarlo Stanton during Spring Training
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton during spring training Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Feb. 21.

Yankees shortstop Troy Tulowitzki during spring training Photo
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Yankees shortstop Troy Tulowitzki during spring training Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Feb. 21.

New York Yankees Masahiro Tanaka during Spring Training
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka during spring training Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Feb. 21.

booneNew York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone during Spring
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Yankees manager Aaron Boone during spring training Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Feb. 21.

