Yankees Photo Day 2019

Yankees players posed for the camera at Photo Day during spring training on Feb. 21 in Tampa, Florida.

Yankees pitcher C.C. Sabathia during spring training Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Feb. 21.

Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar during spring training Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Feb. 21.

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez during spring training Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Feb. 21.

Yankees pitcher Jonathan Holder during spring training Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Feb. 21.

Yankees pitcher Danny Farquhar during spring training Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Feb. 21.

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius during spring training Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Feb. 21.

Yankees pitcher Luis Severino during spring training Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Feb. 21

Yankees pitcher Dellin Betances during spring training Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Feb. 21.

Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman during spring training Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Feb. 21.

Yankees outfieler Brett Gardner during spring training Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Feb. 21.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge during spring training Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Feb. 21.

Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton during spring training Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Feb. 21.

Yankees shortstop Troy Tulowitzki during spring training Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Feb. 21.

Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka during spring training Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Feb. 21.