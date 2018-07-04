Despite some offensive fireworks, an injury to Gleyber Torres Wednesday put a damper on the Yankees’ holiday.

The team announced that Torres has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right hip strain after the rookie left the team’s 6-2 win over Atlanta after the fourth inning. Aaron Boone said an MRI revealed a “mild strain” and while he hopes Torres will not miss much time, he added that, “it’ll probably take us up to the All-Star break.”

Boone also said that Neil Walker will get “the bulk of the work at second” base in Torres’ absence. The team did not announce a corresponding roster move.

“Any time you’re talking about a groin, hamstring, quads, once you have a strain in there, if you push through you can make it a worse strain,” Boone said when asked about the possibility of Torres playing with the injury. “Then you’re talking weeks and months, so I think the wise thing is to do this now.”

The news came as a surprise, given that Boone said before Wednesday’s game that he was not concerned about Torres’ hip. Torres was held out of the starting lineup Tuesday with hip tightness but came into the game as a defensive replacement.

“I was really excited with how he came in [Tuesday],” Boone said Wednesday morning. “I knew it tightened up on him the night before but when I got to the ballpark [Tuesday] and talked with [trainer Steve Donohue] and Gleyber . . . I didn’t hesitate to put him in.”

Torres struck out in both of his plate appearances Wednesday. Walker moved from third base to second to take his place and was replaced by Brandon Drury at third.

Boone said he was unsure when specifically Torres hurt himself, but speculated that the issue may first have flared up when he was running the bases earlier in the week.

“He actually had some really good baserunning plays a couple of nights ago when he moved up on some wild pitches,” Boone said. “That might have been where it started. I’m not positive on that.” Boone thought he may have “felt it” again after his second at-bat Wednesday. “I saw him after a swing kind of stretch a little bit.”

Torres has emerged as a front-runner for American League Rookie of the Year, and is hitting .294 with 15 home runs.

Boone also said that Brandon Drury could be used at second base on an “emergency” basis. Drury played second base with Arizona last season but has not appeared there since joining the Yankees.

“Probably at this point, it would be emergency only, but he might start at least getting some work in over there just to cover us,” Boone said