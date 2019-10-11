TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees vs. Astros ALCS playoff schedule, game times, TV information

Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge runs home on his solo home run against the Blue Jays during the first inning at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 22. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Yankees' quest for a 28th World Series championship continues this week when they meet the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series.

Here is the schedule for the ALCS between the Yankees and the Astros, including start times, TV channel and radio information (all times Eastern):

Saturday, Oct. 12: Game 1 at Astros, 8:08 p.m., Fox (Ch. 5), ESPN Radio, WFAN

Sunday, Oct. 13: Game 2 at Astros, 5:07 p.m., Fox Sports 1, ESPN Radio, WFAN

Tuesday, Oct. 15: Game 3 at Yankees, TBD, TBD, ESPN Radio, WFAN

Wednesday, Oct. 16: Game 4 at Yankees, TBD, TBD, ESPN Radio, WFAN

*Thursday, Oct. 17: Game 5 at Yankees, TBD, TBD, ESPN Radio, WFAN

*Saturday, Oct. 19: Game 6 at Astros, TBD, TBD, ESPN Radio, WFAN

*Sunday, Oct. 20: Game 7 at Astros, TBD, TBD, ESPN Radio, WFAN

*-if necessary

