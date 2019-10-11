The Yankees' quest for a 28th World Series championship continues this week when they meet the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series.

Here is the schedule for the ALCS between the Yankees and the Astros, including start times, TV channel and radio information (all times Eastern):

Saturday, Oct. 12: Game 1 at Astros, 8:08 p.m., Fox (Ch. 5), ESPN Radio, WFAN

Sunday, Oct. 13: Game 2 at Astros, 5:07 p.m., Fox Sports 1, ESPN Radio, WFAN

Tuesday, Oct. 15: Game 3 at Yankees, TBD, TBD, ESPN Radio, WFAN

Wednesday, Oct. 16: Game 4 at Yankees, TBD, TBD, ESPN Radio, WFAN

*Thursday, Oct. 17: Game 5 at Yankees, TBD, TBD, ESPN Radio, WFAN

*Saturday, Oct. 19: Game 6 at Astros, TBD, TBD, ESPN Radio, WFAN

*Sunday, Oct. 20: Game 7 at Astros, TBD, TBD, ESPN Radio, WFAN

*-if necessary