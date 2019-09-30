TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees vs. Twins ALDS playoff schedule, game times, TV information

Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge runs home on

Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge runs home on his solo home run against the Blue Jays during the first inning at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 22.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Yankees' quest for a 28th World Series championship begins this week when they meet the Minnesota Twins in the best-of-five American League Division Series.

Here is the schedule for the ALDS between the Yankees and the Twins, including start times, TV channel and radio information (all times Eastern):

Friday, Oct. 4: Game 1 at Yankees, 7:07 p.m., MLB Network, ESPN Radio

Saturday, Oct. 5: Game 2 at Yankees, 5:07 p.m., FS1, ESPN Radio

Monday, Oct. 7: Game 3 at Twins, TBD, TBD, ESPN Radio

*Tuesday, Oct. 8: Game 4 at Twins, TBD, TBD, ESPN Radio

*Thursday, Oct. 10: Game 5 at Yankees, TBD, TBD, ESPN Radio

*-if necessary

