The Yankees' quest for a 28th World Series championship begins this week when they meet the Minnesota Twins in the best-of-five American League Division Series.

Here is the schedule for the ALDS between the Yankees and the Twins, including start times, TV channel and radio information (all times Eastern):

Friday, Oct. 4: Game 1 at Yankees, 7:07 p.m., MLB Network, ESPN Radio

Saturday, Oct. 5: Game 2 at Yankees, 5:07 p.m., FS1, ESPN Radio

Monday, Oct. 7: Game 3 at Twins, TBD, TBD, ESPN Radio

*Tuesday, Oct. 8: Game 4 at Twins, TBD, TBD, ESPN Radio

*Thursday, Oct. 10: Game 5 at Yankees, TBD, TBD, ESPN Radio

*-if necessary