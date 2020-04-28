During this pandemic-induced baseball hiatus, we examine the Yankees position by position. We already covered first base, second base, shortstop, third base and catcher. Now, centerfield.

The starter: For now, veteran Brett Gardner. Later in the season, if there is a 2020 baseball season, it will be, the Yankees hope, Aaron Hicks.

The Yankees signed Hicks, 30, to a seven-year, $70 million extension early in spring training 2019, a move that kept him from the free-agent market, which he was due to hit after the season. But the move raised a few eyebrows outside the organization. Not because Hicks’ talent level made him undeserving of the investment but because of questions about his ability to consistently stay on the field. And, on cue, Hicks soon after agreeing to the extension got hurt and would play just 59 games last season. He underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in the offseason that would have kept the switch hitter out at least until June. Since joining the Yankees before the 2016 season, the most games Hicks has played in a season is 137 in 2018. Hicks, like other injured Yankees, has continued rehabbing during the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Aaron Boone, during an interview with the YES Network late last week, said Hicks is undergoing physical therapy three times a week in Arizona, throwing regularly and swinging a bat. Without setbacks, Hicks should be ready for a late June or early July return,, though it’s anyone’s guess what MLB's timetable for a return will be.

The other options: It's Gardner, a Yankee for his entire career who came back after agreeing to a one-year, $12.5 million contract (with a team option for 2021). The 36-year-old is coming off his best offensive season, one in which he reached career highs in homers (28), RBIs (74) and OPS (.829). All while playing 141 games, which stood out in a season when the Yankees placed an MLB-record 30 players on the injured list. Of those 141 games, 98 were in center. Though age has taken the inevitable toll on Gardner’s legs, for the moment he’s still the best option for center until Hicks gets back. Mike Tauchman, among the handful of Yankees who turned in surprising 2019 seasons when given a chance at regular playing time because of the plague of injuries, played 14 games in center and proved capable. In a pinch, Tyler Wade can also play there.

The future: By virtue of the lengthy extension he signed in 2019, the plan is Hicks. But if his durability continues to be an issue, the Yankees will have to look elsewhere. They’ll likely have to start outside of the organization as most of the club’s top centerfield prospects are a few years away. But there are some standout prospects at the position in the minors. The one causing the most excitement hasn’t played a game in the system yet. That would be switch-hitting Jasson Dominguez, signed in the international draft out of the Dominican Republic last July for $5.1 million at the age of 16. Many international scouts regard the 5-10, 190-pound Dominguez, who turned 17 Feb. 7, as a true five-tool talent. His march through the Yankees' system will be as closely chronicled as any of their top prospects in recent memory. A once touted prospect whose light has dimmed somewhat the last couple of years — primarily because of an assortment of injuries and lack of discipline at the plate — is Estevan Florial. Considered one of the jewels of the 2014 international draft, the lefty-hitting Florial finished last season with High-A Tampa and will probably start this season with Double-A Trenton. While his progress hasn’t been what many expected, it’s worth remembering Florial is still just 22.