ARLINGTON, Texas — The Yankees praised Bartolo Colon before Monday’s game, marveling at a soon-to-be-45-year-old pitcher still winning big-league games.

Then the Yankees commenced doing what they’ve done to Colon the vast majority of his 21-year career.

They beat him up.

With 21-year-old Gleyber Torres leading the way with two home runs, the Yankees hit four off Colon, and five overall, en route to a 10-5 victory over the Rangers in front of 29,553 at Globe Life Park.

That made it 22 victories in their last 26 games for the Yankees (31-13), who have hit 14 homers in their last three games.

The Bombers had 10 extra-base hits, making it three straight games with at least eight, a first in franchise history and just the fourth time in modern big-league history that’s been achieved (the 2003 Red Sox were the last to do it).

The power show, which included blasts by Aaron Judge (No. 12), Neil Walker (No. 1) and Aaron Hicks (No. 5), allowed the Yankees to overcome a subpar outing by Masahiro Tanaka.

The righthander allowed four runs, three hits, including two homers, and four walks over five innings.

Torres, less than four months old when Colon, who turns 45 on Thursday, made his major-league debut in 1997, roped two homers off the veteran.

The first traveled an estimated 418 feet to left-center and the second an estimated 425 feet to dead center, giving him six since he made his call-up to the majors April 22.

Colon came into Monday 2-1 with a 2.82 ERA in nine games, seven starts but Colon, the active leader in wins with 242, has rarely pitched well against the Yankees in his career, 6-9 with a 6.11 ERA in 20 career starts and one relief appearance.

And Monday night followed that script as Colon allowed six runs and eight hits, including the four homers, over 5 1/3 innings.

Brett Gardner led off by cracking a 2-and-2 fastball to left-center for a double, improving him to 6-for-19 with two doubles in his career vs. Colon. Aaron Judge’s groundout to short moved Gardner to third. Colon struck out Stanton swinging at a 93 mph fastball and got out of the inning when Didi Gregorius lined a 94-mph fastball to center, which dropped the shortstop to 1 for his last 46. The skid would reach 1-for-48 before Gregorius’ RBI double in the sixth made it 8-4.

Gary Sanchez led off the second with a single and, after Hicks and Tyler Austin made outs, Walker blooped an RBI double to left, improving the veteran to 5-for-14 in his career against Colon. Torres then jumped on an 0-and-1 87-mph fastball and hammered it an estimated to left-center to make it 3-0.

Joey Gallo got one back to lead off the bottom half, sending a 2-and-0 splitter into the second deck in right, his 14th homer making it 3-1.

Walker took Colon deep, on a 2-and-0 pitch, with two outs in the fourth to make it 4-1, but Tanaka quickly gave it up.

Jurickson Profar and Gallo worked back-to-back one-out walks to bring Rougned Odor to the plate. The second baseman crushed a 1-and-1 splitter to deep right-center, his first homer of the season tying it at 4.

That score lasted about three minutes as Judge led off the fifth with a long homer to center, an estimated 436 feet, on a 1-and-1 pitch that snapped a 0-for-17 slide.

Torres made it 6-4 with one out in the sixth, blasting a 2-and-0 88-mph fastball to center.

Ronald Guzman’s homer off Chad Green in the seventh made it 8-5. David Robertson pitched a scoreless eighth and Hicks’ two-run blast in the ninth made it 10-5.