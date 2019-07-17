The Yankees and Tampa Bay will play a single-admission doubleheader Thursday after Wednesday night’s game was postponed because of a forecast for severe weather. It will slightly alter the Yankees’ rotation.

The Yankees initially planned to pitch Domingo German and J.A. Happ in the last two games of the series against the Rays. German (11-2, 3.40 ERA) will start the 3 p.m. opener Thursday, but Happ will not start the second game.

Happ will not take the mound until Friday night, when the Yankees host the Rockies, and Wednesday’s postponement moved all of the Yankees’ starters back one day. Masahiro Tanaka originally was scheduled to open the series with Colorado but instead will pitch Saturday.

The Yankees are likely to use an opener strategy and pitch the second game entirely with relief pitchers. Aaron Boone typically has used Chad Green to begin such games, but he said Green “is still in play for the first game” if they need him.

The Yankees are 8-0 when they have used the opener tactic.

The Yanks will be allowed a 26th player for the second game. Boone said the organization had not discussed who would be brought up, although righthander Chance Adams and lefthander Stephen Tarpley are candidates.

Yankees add speed

The Yankees made a trade for Royals speedster Terrance Gore on Wednesday, giving up only cash. Gore is hitting .275 (14-for-51) with 13 runs and 13 stolen bases this season for the Royals. Gore has five stolen bases in nine postseason games with Kansas City.

“Depth and a guy with a lot of speed that could play a certain role for you down the line,” Boone said. “One of the things you’ll probably see with this trade deadline. With August not out there, big and small deals will probably go on where teams are trying to create depth. I think that’s what this was.”

Extra bases

Gleyber Torres was out of the starting lineup as part of a planned “off day” . . . Injured outfielder Cameron Maybin (calf strain) probably will continue to rehab with the team until the end of the homestand, Boone said, and then go on a minor-league rehab assignment.