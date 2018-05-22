ARLINGTON, Texas — Aaron Boone decided enough was enough.

Frustrated with the umpire’s strike zone, and perhaps equally frustrated with his team’s inability to hit Cole Hamels, Boone drew his first ejection as Yankees manager in a 6-4 loss to the Rangers Tuesday night at Globe Life Park.

It was just the fifth loss in their last 22 games for the Yankees (31-14), who conclude a three-city trip Wednesday night.

Gary Sanchez, at the plate when Boone was thrown out in the top of the sixth, did not come out on defense in the bottom half of the inning. There was no immediate press box announcement giving a reason for Sanchez’s departure.

Hamels, a possible Yankees trade target this summer though the money left on his contract — $22.5 million this year — makes him a long shot acquisition, was terrific.

The 34-year-old lefthander, 2-4 with a 3.48 ERA coming in, threw a season-high seven innings, allowing two runs and four hits. Hamels walked two and struck out seven.

Two of the hits were home runs by rookies — Gleyber Torres, giving him seven overall and three in two nights, and Miguel Andujar, who hit his fifth.

Austin Romine, who replaced Sanchez, hit a two-run homer in the eighth off Jake Diekman to pull the Yankees within 6-4. Keone Kela pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save.

Domingo German (0-2), making his third start since taking over for the injured Jordan Montgomery, was not good. The rookie righthander allowed six runs, four hits and three walks over 3 2⁄3 innings. He was charged with three wild pitches in a sloppy second inning, one in which the Rangers increased their lead to 5-0, though Sanchez’s difficulties blocking breaking pitches was again evident.

Boone, ejected five times as a player, including in his big-league debut in 1997, was tossed after boisterously objecting to a Hamels’ fastball that was called a strike on Sanchez that evened the count at 1-and-1 with two outs in the sixth.

Umpire Pat Hoberg tossed Boone, who then charged from the dugout and got in the face of the umpire, using an expletive at least once.

After Hamels struck out two in a perfect first, the Rangers got after German.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa reached on an infield single with one out and Nomar Mazara walked. Jurickson Profar then jumped on a 1-and-1 fastball, which came in straight and 96 mph, to center for his third homer to make it 3-0.

Hamels breezed through a seven-pitch second, striking out a batter, and German was quickly in trouble in the bottom half. He hit leadoff man Robinson Chirinos with a pitch and a wild pitch moved the runner. Ronald Guzman’s groundout to second put Chirinos on third. German struck out Ryan Rua swinging on a curveball in the dirt but the ball got away from Sanchez, scored as a wild pitch, and Chirinos scored to make it 4-0. Shin-Soo Choo walked and, with Kiner-Falefa up, both runners advanced on the third wild pitch of the inning, another curveball in the dirt. German followed with his second straight walk to load the bases for Mazara. The rightfielder’s slow groundout to first brought in Rua to make it 5-0.

Torres’ two-out blast, on a first-pitch fastball, put the Yankees on the board in the third.

Aaron Judge got hit by a pitch to start the fourth and Sanchez walked with one out. But Didi Gregorius saw his skid reach 2-for-52 when he popped to second and Tyler Austin struck out to end the inning. Hamels was at just 43 pitches through four.

German did not make it out of the fourth. Guzman hammered a 0-and-2 curveball to right, his fourth homer of the season and second in as many nights, to make it 6-1. German retired two straight, but Boone pulled him after Kiner-Falefa’s infield single.