ARLINGTON, Texas — Yankees hitters more than carried their weight Wednesday, flexing their considerable muscle in racking up 10 runs by the fifth inning.

But their pitchers wilted badly on the 91-degree North Texas night, sending the Yankees to a hard-to-watch 12-10 loss at Globe Life Park.

The Yankees (31-15), who saw their streak of eight straight series won end by losing two of three to the Rangers (20-31), blew leads of 4-0 and 10-5 in the final game of a three-city trip.

CC Sabathia was the main culprit as he made it three straight poor starts. The lefthander, who had a 1.39 ERA as recently as May 4, allowed seven runs, six hits and three walks in 4 1⁄3 innings, which swelled his ERA to 3.55.

The bullpen contributed its share of gasoline to the proceedings as well.

After Jonathan Holder pitched a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in relieving Sabathia in the fifth, and keeping it a 10-7 game, Chasen Shreve took the mound in the sixth. But he allowed two hits and left that minor mess, with one out, to David Robertson, who created a bigger one.

The struggling righthander walked two straight to force in a run, which made it 10-8, then struck out Nomar Mazara. But Jurickson Profar, a pain all series, hit a first-pitch fastball in the gap in right-center, the three-run double making it 11-10. Dellin Betances pitched a scoreless seventh but allowed a run in the eighth to make it 12-10.

The Yankees offense, after building that 10-5 lead with a six-run fifth, did not score the rest of the way, shut down by four relievers. Rangers starter Doug Fister allowed eight runs (six earned) and 11 hits in 4 1⁄3 innings.

The Yankees came in with an MLB-high 75 homers and added four to that total as Didi Gregorius (No. 11), Neil Walker (No. 2), Gleyber Torres (No. 8) and Aaron Judge (No. 13) all went deep. The Yankees tied a major- league record with 21 homers over a five-game span; the Red Sox (1977) and Reds (1999) also accomplished the feat.

Torres, the 21-year-old second baseman, continues to be front and center in the power surge, and in the month since his call-up April 22 has made the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani winning AL Rookie of the Year not quite the lock it once seemed.

Torres’ three-run homer off Fister in a six-run fifth snapped a 5-5 tie and Judge’s rocket to left-center, which traveled an estimated 471 feet, later in the inning made it 10-5. Torres became the youngest Yankee to homer in three straight games.

Gregorius, in a 3-for-54 skid coming in, cracked a two-run homer in the first off Fister, the shortstop’s first home run since April 27, to spark a three-run inning. Austin Romine drew a bases-loaded walk later in the inning to make it 3-0.

Walker tacked on a run in the third, taking Fister onto the grassy hill in center.

It started to come apart for Sabathia in a 36-pitch fourth, an inning he entered having allowed no hits and just one baserunner.

Sabathia hung an 0-and-2 slider that Mazara lined out to right-center for a two-run shot that made it 4-2. Sabathia walked two batters and Ronald Guzman blasted a 1-and-2 slider to right for a three-run shot that put Texas ahead 5-4.