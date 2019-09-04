Yankees gang up on Rangers for another win

There were times during this injury-ravaged season that the Yankees uniform has seemed more like a magic cape than pinstriped polyester — whoever donned it became the hero, whether that person was Aaron Judge or Mike Ford. And as it turns out, that magic extends to the bullpen, too.

To wit: The Yankees are 13-2 in games started by an opener. And on Wednesday night, when they didn’t have typical long man Nestor Cortes Jr. available to follow up Chad Green, it made no difference. Luis Cessa (2-1) would do just fine with three scoreless innings. Then came Adam Ottavino and Tommy Kahnle and Zack Britton and Cory Gearrin — all combining to take a shutout into the ninth and beat the Rangers, 4-1, at the Stadium.

Of course, all this is happening because the Yankees haven’t had Luis Severino or even Jordan Montgomery for that matter. The bullpen continues to produce trot on without Dellin Betances. But for a franchise that’s long been known for buying their way to the top, this Yankees squad has become the best team in baseball thanks to improvisation and adaptability.

Green allowed only two hits one hit in his two innings, meaning that as an opener, he’s held opponents scoreless in 10 of his 13 outings. The Rangers only managed six hits in the game, all singles.

“Just a really good pitching performance by the staff tonight,” said Aaron Boone, who added they would consider using an opener in the playoffs.

The early production, meanwhile, came from a very typical source: Judge, via the home run.

With one out in the third, Judge deposited Lance Lynn’s 1-and-2 letter-high fastball into the seats in right-center, also scoring Brett Gardner, who walked. It gave the Yankees a 2-0 lead and Judge his 20th homer. Judge, who missed 54 games with an oblique strain, joins four other Yankees with 20 or more homers this season.

In the fourth, Gleyber Torres tacked on to the Yankees’ high home run total, hitting a screaming laser beam to left for the team’s 263rd homer, the second-best mark in baseball. The Yankees, though, squandered an opportunity to get much more later that inning. Mike Tauchman and Austin Romine followed that up with back-to-back one-out singles, and with two outs, Gardner walked to bring up Judge with the bases loaded. After getting ahead 1-and-0, Judge swung through three straight pitches — two fastballs and a cutter — to end the inning.

Lynn was done after five innings and 108 pitches, allowing those three runs and five hits with three walks and seven strikeouts. The lineup, though, immediately added another run against the Rangers’ bullpen, which came into the day with a 4.64 ERA. With one out in the sixth, Taylor Guerrieri walked Tauchman, and Romine turned on a 1-and-2 curveball and hit it into the leftfield corner for a run-scoring double. Judge eventually came up with runners on the corners and two outs — this time against reliever Ian Gibaut — but much like the fourth, Judge struck out with runners in scoring position. Judge was 1-for-4 with three strikeouts.

The Rangers’ offense, though, posed little threat of making the Yankees pay for those uncashed runs. After Green stranded a runner on third in the first, the bullpen didn’t allow a runner to reach scoring position until the seventh. That’s when Rougned Odor bunted for a single and advanced on Kahnle’s wild pitch. Kahnle, though, struck out the next two batters swinging to leave Odor where he stood.