ARLINGTON, Texas — Corey Kluber set a fairly impossible bar for Domingo German to reach a day later.

Still, the righthander followed up Kluber’s no-hitter from the night before with a pretty impressive outing of his own.

Controlling the Rangers over seven scoreless innings, German led the Yankees to a 2-0 victory in front of 27,58 at Globe Life Field, allowing them to take three of four in the series.

The Yankees (25-19), looking very much like a team that celebrated Kluber’s achievement late into the night, managed to scratch out two runs in the seventh, helping them finish this three-city, 10-game trip, which started with a COVID-19 outbreak last week in St. Petersburg, Florida, with a 7-3 mark. They face the AL Central-leading White Sox Friday night at the Stadium.

German, 3-0 with a 2.37 ERA in his last five starts after going 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA his first two starts and getting demoted, allowed six hits and struck out five in lowering his ERA to 3.05.

Rangers righty Dane Dunning, who came in 2-3 with a 4.34 ERA, matched German for six innings, allowing four hits and a walk with six strikeouts.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Lefty John King took over for Dunning in the seventh and promptly hit Rougned Odor with a pitch. Gleyber Torres grounded out to move Odor to second and a Gary Sanchez laser single to left put runners at the corners. Aaron Boone sent Gio Urshela up to hit for Mike Ford and he lined a 2-and-0 fastball to right for a 1-0 lead. After Miguel Andujar struck out, Aaron Judge, pinch hitting for Tyler Wade, sent one back up the middle for an RBI single that made it 2-0. Judge had been 0-for-10 previously in his career as a pinch hitter.

German provided a shutdown inning, setting down the Rangers in order on nine pitches, in his final inning of the day.

Chad Green pitched a perfect eighth and Aroldis Chapman moved to 11-for-11 in save chances in the ninth, striking out two. Chapman, who walked Joey Gallo with one out, has struck out 36 in 17 innings.

The seventh was just the second clean inning for German.

He retired leadoff man Willie Calhoun on a flyout in the first and former Yankees farmhand Nick Solak followed with a single for the Rangers’ first hit since Tuesday. German retired two straight, ending the 13-pitch inning by striking out Gallo with a 94-mph fastball.

Torres made it four straight times in which he reached base since returning Wednesday from the COVID-19 injured list with a one-out single in the second, but he was erased when Sanchez grounded into a 1-4-3 double play, the MLB-leading 47th double play the Yankees have grounded into this season. They grounded into four Wednesday night, a statistic completely overshadowed by Kluber’s performance.

German allowed a second-inning single to David Dahl but quickly set down the next two batters to end the seven-pitch inning.

The Yankees blew a scoring chance in the third. Ford reached on an infield single and Andujar singled sharply to center. Wade, however, struck out looking and DJ LeMahieu sent a sharp grounder to first, where Nate Lowe threw to shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who fired to third to catch Ford straggling off the base for an unconventional double play (that doesn’t count in the official ground-into-double-play category).

Jonah Heim singled with one out in the fifth, making it five straight inning in which the Rangers got a least one hit off German, but the pitcher again got out of it, aided by his defense. Calhoun lined to center and LeMahieu went to his knee to pick a Solak ground smash, turning it into a 5-4 forceout.