Jordan Montgomery has had the best season of any Yankees starter not named Gerrit Cole.

And, taking the season as a whole, the lefthander actually has had the more consistent year between the two.

That continued Tuesday night as Montgomery once again put his team in position to win, holding down the Rangers over 5 2/3 innings of a 7-1 victory in front of 23,335 at the Stadium.

The victory was critical – as they all are at this point – for the Yankees (85-67), who came into the night two games behind the Red Sox for the first American League wild-card spot and one-half game behind the Blue Jays for the second spot.

The Yankees, in outhitting the Rangers, 9-6, got home runs from Giancarlo Stanton (No. 31), Joey Gallo (No. 38) and Aaron Judge (No. 36). Judge’s three-run shot in the seventh blew it open at 7-1.

Montgomery, meanwhile, improved to 6-6 but with a 3.55 ERA after allowing one run, four hits and a walk. Montgomery, who struck out six, entered the day having allowed three earned runs or fewer in 22 of his 27 starts but receiving three runs or fewer of support in 22 of those 27 starts, the reason for his unimpressive record, the only unimpressive aspect of his season.

Michael King struck out three, including the side in the seventh, over 1 1/3 innings and Luis Severino, appearing in a big-league game for the first time since October 2019 because of the Tommy John surgery he underwent in February 2020, struck out two in a scoreless eighth and also did not allow a run in the ninth.

After Montgomery pitched around a two-out bloop single by Andy Ibanez in a 15-pitch first in which he struck out two, his offense gave him a rare lead in the bottom half.

Texas righty Dane Dunning, who allowed two runs and three hits over 2 2/3 innings, hit Anthony Rizzo with a pitch and Judge, in a 4-for-24 skid at that point, lasered a double off the wall in right-center, putting runners at second and third. Stanton’s groundout to short brought in Rizzo, making it 1-0 and giving the rightfielder 22 RBIs in his last 27 games.

Stanton tacked on another run all by himself with two outs in the third on a laser shot to left, which departed his bat barrel at 118.5 mph, to make it 2-0.

Montgomery saw the Rangers (55-96) cut their deficit in half in the fourth. He walked Isiah Kiner-Falefa to start the inning and Ibanez followed with a long single off the wall in right to put runners at the corners. Montgomery struck out Adolis Garcia swinging at a curveball in the dirt – it was a wild pitch, which allowed Ibanez to take second – and Nick Solak’s groundout to third scored Kiner-Falefa to make it 2-1.

The Yankees again pushed their lead to two runs in the fifth as Gio Urshela, DJ LeMahieu and Rizzo opened the inning with singles to make it 3-1. The Rangers did keep it there as Judge grounded out and Stanton hit into an inning-ending 5-4-3 double play.

Montgomery retired the first two batters in the bottom half but was removed for King after Ibanez’s double to right. King fell behind Garcia 2-and-1 before the rightfielder grounded softly to second for the third out.

Gallo quickly made it 4-1, leading off the sixth by driving a first-pitch fastball into the second deck in right for his 13th homer as a Yankee.

King provided as shutdown an inning as one can, striking out the side – all looking – in the seventh.

Severino, entering to a loud ovation, came on in the eighth and struck out the first batter he faced, Jose Trevino, swinging at a changeup. After Leody Taveras’ two-out double, Severino struck out Kiner-Falefa swinging at a slider.