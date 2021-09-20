Bullpen comes through as Yankees hold on to beat Rangers

The days are dwindling and the standings are unforgiving, so when the Yankees had a chance to feed on some bottom-dwellers, they didn’t let it go to waste (this time).

A week after losing two of three to the pitiful Orioles, the Yankees were able to dispatch another bad team Monday night, holding on for a 4-3 win over the Rangers at Yankee Stadium — a near-necessity as they fight for a wild-card spot with 11 games remaining and an increasingly more challenging schedule ahead of them.

They have two more games against the Rangers (55-95) before the difficulty level gets pushed to hard: series against the Red Sox, Blue Jays and Rays, all of whom are ahead of them in the AL East.

The Yankees (84-67) moved within two games of the idle Red Sox and within a half-game of the Blue Jays, who lost to the Rays, 6-4. Boston and Toronto currently hold the two wild-card spots.

Yankees relievers Chad Green, Clay Holmes, Joely Rodriguez and Aroldis Chapman combined for 4 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits, walking none and striking out six. Chapman pitched a perfect ninth, striking out two, to record his 28th save.

The Yankees had lost 15 of the previous 22 games after their 13-game winning streak and looked like a team thoroughly unprepared for October. But that, after all, is why they play all 162.

"My level of confidence in the group is unwavering," Aaron Boone said. "Acknowledging the peaks and valleys and the frustrations we’ve had at different times of the year, I know that when we’re at our best, we’re as good as anyone, and can beat anyone, so that confidence is unchanged. It’s on all of us to try and get the best of our group out of it in the next couple weeks and hopefully beyond, but the confidence hasn’t changed."

Gary Sanchez, who’s been dogged with complaints about his defense, especially after a few high-profile gaffes in the last few weeks, managed to turn the narrative a touch in the second, blasting A.J. Alexy’s fastball — a 90.7-mph mistake right down the middle of the plate — into the leftfield seats to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead.

In the third. Alexy walked DJ LeMahieu with one out and singles by Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge brought LeMahieu home. Giancarlo Stanton’s sacrifice fly and Gleyber Torres’ RBI single to rightfield made it 4-0. Sanchez walked to load the bases, but Brett Gardner struck out.

The Rangers scored three runs in the fifth inning, beginning with Charlie Culberson’s homer off the foul pole screen in left off Nestor Cortes Jr. Leody Taveras and Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit back-to-back doubles to make it 4-2 and, one out later, Cortes' night was done. Green came in to get the final two outs, but not before a wild pitch and Adolis Garcia’s sacrifice fly made it 4-3.

Cortes pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs, five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

For one night, it was enough. But there has to be a whole lot more of where that came from.

"We’ve just got to do it," Boone said. "We’ve got to turn the corner of this stretch of a couple weeks where we haven’t played real well. We’ve got to get back on the right track and try not to get too far ahead about what we have to do over these two weeks. It’s more, we’ve got to go out and play well tonight and we’ve got to go take care of business tonight and worry about tomorrow after the game."