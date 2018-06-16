The lumber that’s been slumbering in the Yankees’ batting order is finally stirring and the team with the best winning percentage in baseball appears to be growing stronger.

Giancarlo Stanton and Gary Sanchez hammered back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning and it gave ace Luis Severino plenty of breathing room to finish eight spectacular innings as the Yankees posted a 4-1 victory over Tampa Bay before 46,249 on Saturday at the Stadium.

When Severino was removed for the ninth with a 4-0 lead, Chasen Shreve came on to make the game more interesting than anyone expected.

Matt Duffy greeted him with a homer to left and Jake Bauers followed with a triple to center off the glove of Aaron Hicks. Manager Aaron Boone brought on Aroldis Chapman.

Chapman got the next three hitters out without allowing the inherited runner to score for his 20th save.

Stanton was in a 3-for-23 funk when he reached down for a 2-and-2 changeup from Ryan Yarbrough and sent it over the leftfield wall, a drive that traveled 401 feet according to Statcast. Sanchez, who snapped an 0-for-20 skid with a three-run double on Friday and still came into the game batting .189 for the season, took a 1-and-2 fastball out over the 408-foot sign in centerfield. The solo blasts widened the lead to 4-0.

The Yanks are now 46-20 and have won 13 of their last 16.

It was more than enough for Severino, who earned his 10th win of the season and regularly touched 100 mph on the radar gun. He is 10-2 and lowered his ERA to 2.09. He allowed three hits, issued a pair of walks and struck out nine. He has struck out 118 in 99 innings pitched this season.

The Yankees scored in the second inning when Greg Bird drew a walk, took second on a Hicks single and scored on Gleyber Torres’ double to left. Torres has five RBI in his past five games.

The Yanks upped the lead to 2-0 in the third. Aaron Judge hit a laser off the wall in center for a double. Didi Gregorius followed with a run-scoring single to left. It was Gregorius’ fourth RBI in his last four starts.