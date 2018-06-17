It is a line CC Sabathia has used a few times this season, as have other Yankees starters.

“This is a great offense,” the lefthander said June 5 in Toronto after picking up a victory. “And you know they’re going to come through at some point.”

With that being the case more often than not this season, it makes results like Sunday’s that much more surprising.

Though they had their chances, the Yankees never put much together in a 3-1 loss to the Rays in front of a sellout Father’s Day crowd of 46,400 at the Stadium.

The Yankees (46-21), who entered having won 15 of their last 20 games and 13 of 16, went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine.

Sabathia allowed three runs, all in the second inning, but was otherwise terrific over a season-high 7 2/3 innings. The 37-year-old, though he did allow 10 hits, struck out a season-high 10, the 38th career double-digit strikeout game of his career.

But there wasn’t much from the offense against Rays righthander Wilmer Font over 4 2/3 innings besides Aaron Hicks’ solo homer in the fifth. After Font allowed one run and four hits, four Tampa relievers pitched shutout ball.

Sabathia struck out two in a 14-pitch first and, after his offense stranded two in the bottom half, the Rays (33-38) grabbed the lead in the second, opening the inning with three straight hits.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Willy Adames led off with a single and went to third on a single by Adeiny Hechavarria. Carlos Gomez followed and lined a first-pitch cutter to left for an RBI double and 1-0 lead. Sabathia retired two straight without allowing a run — former Yankee Rob Refsnyder popped out and Johnny Field struck out — but Rays leadoff man Matt Duffy sliced a single to right on a 0-and-2 slider, the two-run single making it 3-0.

The Rays threatened in the fourth. Hechavarria reached on an infield single and Gomez punched a single to right to put runners at the corners. Sabathia, however, struck out Refsnyder looking and got Field to fly to left for the third out.

The Rays put two more on with one out in the fifth but Sabathia again worked out of trouble, this time striking out C.J. Cron and getting Adames to pop to short. Sabathia stranded five through five.

Hicks jumped on a 1-and-1, 96-mph fastball with two outs in the fifth, hammering it to right for his eighth homer. That ended Font’s afternoon as Rays manager Kevin Cash brought on lefty Jose Alvarado to face Judge. The rightfielder walked on five pitches and Didi Gregorius walked on five as well, bringing Giancarlo Stanton to the plate. The leftfielder, who walked in the first and singled in the fourth, struck out to end the inning.