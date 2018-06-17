Brett Gardner said it isn’t “too alarming,” but he has been around long enough to know this much: Time will tell.

Gardner went for an MRI on Sunday morning to check out his right knee, which in recent days has given him some discomfort. The test showed “some inflammation in a couple of different spots,” he said.

Given what it could have been, he considered that good news. “It’s nothing too serious,” said Gardner, who is hitting .315 with an .895 OPS in his last 13 games. “Hopefully I’ll be back in there tomorrow or the next day.”

Odd day

The Yankees took Amtrak to Washington after Sunday’s game for their 1 ½-header against the Nationals on Monday. At 5:05 p.m., the teams will resume their suspended game from May 15, which was tied at 3, in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The clubs will have the use of a 26th man for the night game, which Sonny Gray will start for the Yankees against a to-be-determined starter for the Nationals.

Even after Sunday’s game, Aaron Boone wasn’t sure who will be on the mound for the resumed game. “Sixth inning, in a tie game, we’re basically in a high-leverage spot where we’d roll out our relievers in some way, shape or form,” he said.

Ellsbury latest

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Boone said Jacoby Ellsbury, who started the season on the disabled list with a right oblique strain and also has experienced a hip issue and a bout of plantar fasciitis since then, saw a back specialist last week in Tampa. Boone said his hope is that Ellsbury soon will be “ramping up with baseball activities.”

Boone blast

Boone, who played in his first Old-Timers’ Day on Sunday, hit one over the fence in batting practice.

“I don’t know the last time I hit, so it was nice to sneak one out of there,” said Boone, who soon was humbled by hitting coach Marcus Thames. “And then Marcus jumps in right behind me and hits one like 20 feet further. It was fun to get in there, take a couple of hacks and realize how old and slow-twitched you are.”