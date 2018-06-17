TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Evening
73° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Brett Gardner on right knee issue: ‘It’s nothing too serious’

MRI shows ‘some inflammation in a couple of different spots’

Yankees center fielder Brett Gardner rounds the bases

Yankees center fielder Brett Gardner rounds the bases on his solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on May 26, 2018. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com
Print

Brett Gardner said it isn’t “too alarming,” but he has been around long enough to know this much: Time will tell.

Gardner went for an MRI on Sunday morning to check out his right knee, which in recent days has given him some discomfort. The test showed “some inflammation in a couple of different spots,” he said.

Given what it could have been, he considered that good news. “It’s nothing too serious,” said Gardner, who is hitting .315 with an .895 OPS in his last 13 games. “Hopefully I’ll be back in there tomorrow or the next day.”

Odd day

The Yankees took Amtrak to Washington after Sunday’s game for their 1 ½-header against the Nationals on Monday. At 5:05 p.m., the teams will resume their suspended game from May 15, which was tied at 3, in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The clubs will have the use of a 26th man for the night game, which Sonny Gray will start for the Yankees against a to-be-determined starter for the Nationals.

Even after Sunday’s game, Aaron Boone wasn’t sure who will be on the mound for the resumed game. “Sixth inning, in a tie game, we’re basically in a high-leverage spot where we’d roll out our relievers in some way, shape or form,” he said.

Ellsbury latest

Boone said Jacoby Ellsbury, who started the season on the disabled list with a right oblique strain and also has experienced a hip issue and a bout of plantar fasciitis since then, saw a back specialist last week in Tampa. Boone said his hope is that Ellsbury soon will be “ramping up with baseball activities.”

Boone blast

Boone, who played in his first Old-Timers’ Day on Sunday, hit one over the fence in batting practice.

“I don’t know the last time I hit, so it was nice to sneak one out of there,” said Boone, who soon was humbled by hitting coach Marcus Thames. “And then Marcus jumps in right behind me and hits one like 20 feet further. It was fun to get in there, take a couple of hacks and realize how old and slow-twitched you are.”

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com

New York Sports

TB@NYY: Boone talks Sabathia's control in his start Highlights: Boone on Sabathia's outing vs. Rays
6/17/18: Duffy, Gomez lead Rays in 3-1 win Highlights: Rays 3, Yankees 1
Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees strikes out in Lennon: Stanton target of boobirds at the Stadium
Gary Sanchez of the Yankees strikes out to Yankees’ bats quiet in loss to Rays
The Mets' Brandon Nimmo reacts after hitting a Mets score four in ninth to shock Diamondbacks
Nick Swisher has a laugh with Jason Giambi Old-Timers Pettitte, Giambi see champs in Baby Bombers